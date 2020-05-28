Everything that's wrong with your Instagram profile – and how to fix it

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms around. An endless library of images, it's a great place for creatives to share artwork and be inspired. If you've been using Instagram for a few years, you might think you have it sussed: take a photo of some food, put a filter on it, stick it online, sit back and watch the Likes come pouring in. But as a new series of guides by virtual events company Pitchproof shows, in the everlasting quest for quality #content, it's easy to neglect the rest of your profile.

The first guide provides four simple steps for one design agency to up its profile game. Once you've checked it out (below), we've got plenty of guides on everything from how to download Instagram photos to boosting your Instagram engagement. Pitchproof is also offering to review Instagram profiles for free, as long as you don't mind it sharing the results (on Instagram, of course).

Pitchproof's guide suggests making sure that your profile photo fills the entire circle (avoiding white space), and that your bio specifies a "specific niche" rather than several offerings. It also suggests using emojis to break things up, as well as using Story Highlights to visually explain "who you are and what you do". Right now, the advice appears to be aimed at brands rather than individuals.

If you're a seasoned Instagrammer, these might seem like pretty obvious tips – but it's a great reminder to give your profile a once-over every now and again to make sure its reaching its full potential. If we were to throw in an extra tip, we'd suggest changing your Instagram font (follow our guide on how to your update Instagram bio font if you get stuck). That's one guaranteed way of making your profile stand out – especially if everyone else has read the same guide.

A brave soul has already volunteered to have their profile critiqued (above), with Pitchproof once again suggesting a bolder profile picture, as well as avoiding sharing irrelevant photos with your followers – "including your precious cat photos" (are cat photos irrelevant for anyone?).

Send a DM to Pitchproof, and you could get some (very public) tips on your own profile. Or if you're fancy some some slightly more private advice, our own Instagram tips are perfect for any creative looking to take their profile further.

