Design your own videos and access thousands of royalty-free stock photos

Creating your own video content has never been easier with the FlexClip Online Video Maker. With its One-year Plus Plan subscription, you'll have the option to make up to 200 projects that you can use for business or personal purposes. No experience in video editing? Not a problem! This video maker has an easy-to-use interface so you can seamlessly create quality, engaging videos.

Videos can help break up monotonous tutorials, websites, social media feeds, or business presentations (so it's worth checking out these top video editing apps). Incorporating videos is especially important because it gives you the chance to bring more traffic to your page, up your engagement, and, most importantly, increase sales. With this video maker, you can improve your content and add bold elements to hook in your audience for good. Producing animated elements such as text, overlays, widgets, logos, and more will help your video look polished and professional.

Enjoy a vast resource library

Within the program, there are hundreds of video templates and an expansive media library full of high-resolution stock photos, royalty-free videos, and music. You can also adjust images, change aspect ratio, add eye-grabbing effects, watermarks, and voiceover audio. Adding these elements will help improve your project immensely.

The FlexClip Online Video Maker One-Year Plus Plan subscription allows you to convert your video into 1080p Full-HD downloads, use up to 5 stock videos per project, create a maximum of 200 total projects, and make your videos as long as 10 minutes. Plus, you get a custom watermark and can opt out of the FlexClip intro. All of these features will help your videos appear cohesive and professional.

This highly reviewed program has 4.6/5 star reviews on Trustpilot. One happy customer says, "Fantastic app-page in which one can easily navigate and edit pre-made templates to one's own gusto. I highly recommend this site. Who needs an app when one has FlexClip?"

Cut out the middle man and produce your own compelling videos with the One-year subscription plus plan for only $29.99 – that's 64 per cent off! You can also get the FlexClip Business 1-year subscription plan 79 per cent off for $49.99. Unleash your creative energy today.

