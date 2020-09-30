Get this macOS all-in-one video processing and conversion tool

If you blog, stream, need to incorporate video files into your social media content, or anything else on the internet involving videos, this all-in-one tool is perfect for you. With its simple and user-friendly interface, you'll have no trouble creating and editing videos. The MacX Video Converter Pro is your one-stop-shop for downloading, recording, converting, and editing videos on your macOS device. Read on to learn more about this converter, now only $14.99.

This innovative video-processing tool gives you the option to download videos from more than 1000 websites, including YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook and convert the files to any device for watching whenever, wherever. Need to upgrade your kit? Check out our best best computers for video editing.

Enjoy endless possibilities

The MacX Video Converter Pro can accelerate 4K/HD video encoding, video decoding, and processing. Quickly convert videos to 420 formats without decreasing the quality of the video. Compress oversized 4K UHD/HD video into MP4 HEVC/H265 formats to save space. You can even increase 1080p/2K to 4K for a higher quality file. The possibilities will seem endless.

With this easy-to-use program, you'll also be able to cut, trim, crop, and expand videos as well as add subtitles and watermarks. Impress your audience and create a slideshow for your next presentation or Facebook post. Want to set up a screen recording? That's possible, too! Record any action on your computer screen and turn it into your best instructional video yet.

This video converter has gotten positive reviews from creators and designers everywhere. One raving customer says, "I really like the ease of using this product, along with its compatibility with the OS X interface. Highly recommended!"

While a lifetime license to MacX Video Converter Pro is originally priced at $59, you can start creating cohesive videos today for only $14.99 – that's 74 per cent off! If you're looking for the perfect tool to convert video files, this editing software is just what you need.

Read more: