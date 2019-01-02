Huge January sale: Surface Pro 6 price slashed by a fifth

The January sales have started and we’re already seeing a lot of great January deals on laptops, tablets and more. A series of discounts on Microsoft’s ultra-light Surface Pro 6 tablet PC, in particular, have caught our eye this morning.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 20% off the new Surface Pro 6 with eighth-generation Intel processor. The biggest January deal knocks the price of the i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD model down from £1,799 to just £1,455, giving you a massive £344 saving.

But a whole range of options are available in Amazon’s January sale, with even the cheapest Surface Pro 6 (i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD) getting a £100 discount. That drops the price from £879 to a more affordable £779. Here are the best Microsoft Surface 6 January deals in the UK right now...

In the US? The best-value deal we’ve seen this January is $869 $1,039 for the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD) with a free Platinum Type Cover. The cheapest we’ve seen is $849 (i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD) – but you don’t get a Type Cover thrown in.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): £1,455 (was £1,799)

Save £344 - This January deal slashes a huge £344 off the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro. The model sits at the higher end of the specs list, with an eight-gem Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Bargain.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): £1,164.84 (was £1,429)

Save £264.16 - There’s an 18% discount on this model, which comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It’s the next spec down from the model above, but should be more than enough for most creative tasks. And you of course still get that gorgeous display the Surface Pro 6 is known for. View Deal

Launched in late 2018, the Surface Pro 6 is the most powerful Surface tablet from Microsoft yet, thanks to the introduction of Intel’s 8th generation Kaby Lake Refresh processors – which is great news for video editors and any creative who needs their laptop to perform CPU-intensive tasks. It’s also the longest lasting, with much better battery life than before.

Considering buying an iPad instead? The base Surface Pro 6 model is better value than an iPad - after all, with the Surface Pro 6 you get a full computer for just $100/£100 more than an iPad. But (like the iPad) bear in mind you’ll need to pay extra for a Surface Pen, and most of the deals here don’t come with a Type Cover included.

This tablet PC is best suited to students and creative professionals, and there’s decent scope for gaming too. The 12.3-inch screen is gorgeous, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and unusual 2,736-by-1,824-pixel resolution (which is higher than HD). Colours are sharp, and the new display boasts a stronger contrast ratio than before too 1,500:1 - up from the previous model’s 1,300:1).

We’d have liked to see a USB-C port on the new Surface Pro. But nevertheless, the Surface Pro 6 remains the best Windows tablet you can get right now.

