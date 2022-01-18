Score the all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro for under $1,000 at B&H Photo

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 2021 model is by far the best, most advanced iPad to date, and deals on it have been few and far between since its release. But now, you can grab the 128GB version and save yourself $100 - it's down from $1,099 to $999 over at B&H Photo.

The iPad Pro comes with Apple's own M1 chip - the same chip that can be found in the 2020 version of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. As well as the lightning fast chip, it boasts one of the most stunning Liquid Retina displays we've had the pleasure of seeing (as detailed in our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021) review). It's also compatible with Apple Pencil 2, so it's great for creative work on the go.

If you're still on the lookout for more iPad Pro deals, we've just put together a page on all the best deals on all the different iterations, too.

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,099.99 $999 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is the biggest and best saving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro right now. It comes with an M1 chip, liquid retina display and a 128GB SSD. It's a stunning tablet, and it's at one of the best prices we've seen yet.



iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 £957 at Amazon

Save £42: In the UK, Amazon has got the best deal on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can save £42 on the powerhouse iPad Pro with M1 chip, liquid retina display and 128GB SSD.



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best iPad Pro deals wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: