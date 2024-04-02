The new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes posters are surprisingly majestic

A series of new posters have dropped for the upcoming film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – the fourth instalment of the iconic rebooted film franchise. With a cinematic legacy dating back to 1968, the new posters are a delight for old and new fans alike, blending stylish design with sentimental echoes of the past.

Some of the best film posters are memorable not just for their highly anticipated productions or star-studded casts, but also for their stunning design. The new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes poster is a shining example, letting the minimalist style and powerful imagery speak for itself.

IMAX and Screen X promotional posters (Image credit: IMAX/20th Century Studios)

The new posters centre around protagonist Noa, a chimpanzee who's shown riding on horseback, with an eagle on his arm. Whether or not you're a fan of the franchise, this simple visual alone is quintessential Planet of the Apes, blending the bold and bizarre to create a surprisingly majestic poster. The detailed background creates an instant immersion, effortlessly transporting us to the film's dystopian landscape through expert world-building VFX.

For fans of the franchise, the exclusive early access screening poster takes a more sentimental approach, with a nod to the franchise's beloved ex-protagonist Caesar. The monochromatic yellow colour scheme brings a sense of warmth to the poster, offset by the brooding silhouette of Noa. Framing the poster is Caesar's emblem, a symbol of hope that will likely prevail in the upcoming film.

Early access screening poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

For more stunning poster designs, take a look at the monstrously clever Godzilla X Kong posters. If you're some playful (albeit slightly silly) design inspiration, check out the Japanese versions of these classic movie posters.