The new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes posters are surprisingly majestic

By Natalie Fear
published

Of course there’s an ape riding a horse with an eagle.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes posters
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A series of new posters have dropped for the upcoming film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – the fourth instalment of the iconic rebooted film franchise. With a cinematic legacy dating back to 1968, the new posters are a delight for old and new fans alike, blending stylish design with sentimental echoes of the past. 

Some of the best film posters are memorable not just for their highly anticipated productions or star-studded casts, but also for their stunning design. The new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes poster is a shining example, letting the minimalist style and powerful imagery speak for itself. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

