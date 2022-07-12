Live
iPad Prime Day deals live blog: cheapest prices on Apple's tablets
Get an Apple tablet for less this Prime Day.
By Kerrie Hughes published
Welcome to our iPad Prime Day deals live blog. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now in full swing, and we're already seeing some incredible deals on Apple's super-popular tablets. So if you've been wanting to buy an iPad for a while, now is a great time to snap one up.
Apple has a number of iPads in its line up now – the standard iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro. If you're not sure which one is best suited to your needs, take a look at our guide to iPad generations (opens in new tab) to help you choose.
If you already know what you want, be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly over the next 48 hours with all the best iPad offers and discounts. And if we see any other retailers get in on the iPad action, we'll be sure to let you know of those too.
iPad Prime Day deals – US
- 2020 iPad Air now just $559 - save $40 (opens in new tab)
- Save $50 on 2021 11" iPad Pro – now just $749 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
- Get a 2021 12" iPad Pro for just $1,099 at B&H Photo – save $100 (opens in new tab)
iPad Prime Day deals – UK
- Get a 2021 iPad for just £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- £100 off 2020 iPad Air – £419 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Save £50 on 2021 11-inch iPad Pro – now just £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Get a 12-inch iPad Pro for just £1,052 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Save £270 on 2020 Apple iPad Pro – reduced to £1,199 (opens in new tab)
For some reason, iPad deals on Amazon in the US aren't as widely available as they are in the UK. But that could all change over as Prime Day continues. In the meantime, B&H Photo has some excellent offers on Apple's tablet, including a $50 off the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro, taking it down to just $749 (opens in new tab).
This particular model comes in silver, with Apple's M1 8-Core chip, 8-Core GPU and a 16-Core Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM. There is a limited supply, so if a Pro is what you're after, grab one before they're all gone.
Kicking our iPad Prime Day deals post off is this brilliant offer at Amazon, which knocks Apple's bog standard iPad down to less than £300 (opens in new tab). If you don't need a tablet to do any heavy lifting, and simply want one for the web and streaming etc, this quality little device is more than capable.
This model is usually £319, which is a bargain in itself, but right now you can get an extra £20 off, taking it down to just £299. This isn't the first time Amazon has offered this deal, and it always goes down a treat. So if you want one, don't delay as stocks usually fly off the shelves.
