Unbeatable Apple M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro price cuts continue

The M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are the 2020 versions of Apple's super-powered laptops. And right now you can get both for an unbeatable price. In the US, B&H Photo has a huge $100 off the M1 MacBook Air, taking it down to under $900 for the first time. And over at Adorama, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro also has a $100 saving – now just $1,199.

Over in the UK, the deals are even better, with £100 off the MacBook Air at Amazon, now just £899. And the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro has a hefty £132 off, taking the price down to £1,167 – that's the lowest price you'll find this model on the web right now.

Want more Apple deals? Don't miss our round up of the best Apple Black Friday deals, which covers a range of devices.

Today’s best MacBook deals: US

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100: Now, for less than $900, you can get the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the lowest price this model MacBook Air has ever been, so hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long.

$1,299 M1 13" MacBook Pro (2020): $1,299 $1,199 at Adorama

Save $100: Save a packet on this late 2020 M1 MacBook Pro, complete with 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Today’s best MacBook deals: UK

£999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100: Under £900 for the first time, this is a cracking deal on the M1 MacBook Air. Slimline, lightweight and super-powerful, this model boasts a beautiful 13-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

£1,299 M1 13" MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 £1,167 at Amazon

Save £132: A 10 percent discount might not seem that much, but this amount off is rare for Apple products, especially a device that's only just a year old. So snap up one of these 13" MacBook Pros with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD before they all go.

When the M1 MacBooks were released last year, never did we expect to see any worthy discounts over Black Friday. So we were very pleasantly surprised when the shiny new machines had a chunk of money off. This year, with the arrival of the new MacBook Pro in particular, it’s not such a surprise to see these 2020 devices discounted even further.

Despite being a year old, and the new 2021 MacBook making a very grand entrance, the M1 MacBooks are still absolute beasts of machines. So much so they feature prominently in our guides to the most powerful laptops and the best laptops for graphic design.

If you're not sure what device is right for you, take a look at our in-depth MacBook Pro M1 (2020) review and MacBook Air M1 (2020) review.

