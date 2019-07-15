Measly Apple Pencil deals are still the best you'll find

Here at Creative Bloq, we're always on the lookout for Apple Pencil deals, which is why we've set up a dedicated best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals post. It probably won't surprise you to know we almost never find any. Apple products are notoriously difficult to find discounts on, but none more so than its two sought-after styluses. But that all changed today with Amazon Prime now in full swing. Wait for it, guys, these deals are going to blow your socks off.

As of right now, you can save a whole £5 on the price of a 1st Apple Pencil. Yes, you read that right. Five. Pounds.

Okay, okay so we're being sarcastic. It's hardly one to write home (or a blog post some might argue) about. But now priced at £84 (as opposed to £89 on the Apple website) this discount make this the cheapest we have ever seen this model Apple Pencil.

And that's not the end of the excitement. With double the discount of the first, the 2nd gen Apple Pencil is currently discounted by £10, again making this the lowest cost we've ever come across for this model. Once you've taken advantage of this, ahem, little deal, be sure to check out the incredible iPad Pro discounts available right now too.

We may scoff at these discounts, but considering these items are almost never reduced, anything is better than nothing, right? Here are full details on how to get your hands on these super savings. Don't all rush at once...

Apple Pencil (1st generation): £89 £84

Save £5: It's hard to contain the excitement of a fiver off the Apple Pencil, but with that spare cash you can splash out on a nice coffee while you put your fancy new stylus through its paces.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): £119 £109

Save £10: If you've been wanting to get the latest Apple stylus, there's never been a better time. Take it from us, you won't find it cheaper anywhere else or reduced again (even marginally) anytime soon.

