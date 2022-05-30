Memorial Day steps things up with this MacBook Air deal

The Memorial Day Sale 2022 savings are rolling in, and this MacBook Air is one of the best. Over at B&H Photo you can buy the M1-chipped 2020 MacBook Air down from $999 to $899, saving you $100 (opens in new tab). That's a solid saving on one of our favourite laptops.

As you can see from our five star MacBook Air review, we think this M1-chipped laptop is special. It's a damn site cheaper than the MacBook Pro, but still powerful enough for a lot of creative work for that. We basically think it's the best 13-inch laptop that money can buy – and now it's $100 off!

Deals over at B&H Photo are usually well-stocked, however over Memorial Day thing do tend to get bought up quickly, and this Memorial Day there's not exactly been a glut of great Apple deals, so we think this won't last long.

So, happy Memorial Day Sale 2022!

(opens in new tab) M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This is the biggest saving that we've seen on the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) this Memorial Day, and it's on our favourite 13-inch laptop! If you want a world-class laptop at a decent price, this is the deal for you.



Be sure to check out our dedicated Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page, too.

