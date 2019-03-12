Monetise your side hustle with this course

Want to start your side hustle? Earning supplemental income from your passion projects means more financial security and stability – all while having fun in the process. Freelancing 101: Turning Your Side Hustle Into Cash with Andrew Whelan will prime you on how to earn income as a freelancer. This informative course typically retails for $29, but can be yours for $9.99 now.

These 11 lectures will help you establish your freelance plan of action to get you ready for business. Learn how to turn your special skills into dollars by setting up your freelance network and creating your brand to set you apart from your competitors. The course will cover analysing the market value so you can know your worth, and teach you how to know when it's time to raise your rates. There's also information on how to estimate the time commitment you need to set aside for this side venture, geared towards helping you set realistic expectations.

Any level of experience is welcome in this information Freelancing 101 course. Grab it today for just $9.99.

