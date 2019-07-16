Now's the BEST time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is well underway, and this means that you can pick up massive bargains thanks to the best Prime Day deals. And when it comes to big discounts on tablets, this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 won't be beat. That's because Amazon has knocked down the price of the tablet to just $369.99. That's a mega saving of $180!

Don't forget, if you want to grab this amazing discount, you need to be an Amazon Prime member

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the biggest discounts on certain products, and this Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 offer is the best we've seen. By trimming 33% off its regular price of$547.99, Amazon has made this device more affordable than ever.

US - Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: $547.99 $369.99 @ Amazon

Save $180: The best Android tablet around comes with an S-pen bundled in at no extra cost. And with 33% off the RRP, this device is more of a bargain than ever!

DEAL EXPIRES: 17 July 7am BST

For those of you across the pond, there's a great deal available for you guys too:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: £429 £349.99

Save £79.01: Enjoy the sleekness of a smartphone with all the benefits of a tablet for less. Save a very decent 18% on the retail price of this quality Android tablet, but hurry, this offer is only on while stocks last.

If you've been interested in picking up this tablet before, you'll likely know that it comes with a S-pen stylus at no extra cost and that it boasts an HDR ready screen. It might not come with a keyboard, but with the amount you're saving with this Amazon deal, your extra pennies could easily go towards one.

With its elegant glass design, 32GB of internal storage (which can easily be given a boost thanks to the microSD card slot), and intuitive display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is thought of as Android's first worthy competitor to the iPad Pro 9.7. And while it's been criticised for being as expensive as an iPad Pro, this isn't a problem for the next couple of days thanks to the massive Amazon Prime Day price-cut.

