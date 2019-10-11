Leaked Pixelbook Go photos reveal very weird design feature

There's not long to go now until Google's New York hardware event on October 15. And while the search giant is expected to reveal a raft of devices, it's the tech giant's new Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, that's attracting attention right now, thanks to a extensive selection of photos that have been leaked ahead of the product's launch.

The device is already being referred to as 'Google's MacBook', but the photos reveal one unusual design feature that is a far cry from Apple's sleek aesthetic. (If you're in the market for a new laptop, take a look at our predictions for the best Black Friday MacBook deals.)

The inside of the Google Pixelbook Go looks rather similar to its Apple competitor (and with it being rumoured that Apple is ditching its tricksy butterfly keyboards, perhaps the two are set to become even more alike). However, flip the machine over and you'll find a ribbed surface on the underside. This is included to ensure the Pixelbook Go doesn't slip around, and it's definitely a... unique look for a laptop.

In the leaked snaps, it's pink – which we sincerely hope is just to match the colour of the rest of the laptop. 9to5Google, the news hub that leaked the images thanks to early, exclusive hands-on access, compares it to "the roof of a dog's mouth". Just what you want from a laptop.

It might be genius, or it might be horrible, we're not sure yet. If you're not convinced, take a look at our guide to the best MacBook Pro alternatives for some other options.

Could the Pixelbook Go come with a unique ribbed finish? (Image credit: 9to5Google)

So, weird ribbed base aside, how might this compare to the best laptops for graphic design? The Pixelbook Go boasts a 13.3-inch 16:9 screen in either 1080p or 4K resolution, and two USB-C ports. It also has options for an Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 processors. In terms of power, it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 2566GB of storage. A 2-megapixel front-facing camera, headphone jack and Titan C security chip are also supplied as standard.

Check out those speakers (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Of course, considering that this is just a prototype, things could change. Although we hope the two front-firing speakers, which run parallel to the length of the keyboard, stay in the final release as they sound superior to those in the 2016 MacBook.

Take a look at all of 9to5Google's exclusive images by heading over to its gallery. Here you'll also find a video review which gives you a good look at what to expect from the Pixelbook Go. No price has been revealed yet, but we expect this will be confirmed at the upcoming hardware event.

