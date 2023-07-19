Save on top design magazines with our super summer subscription offer

By Joseph Foley
published

Enjoy creative reading for summer and beyond with up to to 59% off.

Summer subscription offer
(Image credit: Future)

Make the most of the summer with regular creative inspiration that lands on your doorstep each month. With our summer subscription offer, you can save up to 59% on top design and photography magazines. Readers in the UK can get six issues for just £9.99 while US readers can save $10 on special editions and guides.

The deal covers our sister magazines, including 3D World, ImagineFX, Digital Photographer and Digital Camera. They provide an excellent way to learn new creative skills through in-depth tutorials, gain inspiration and keep up to date with the latest reviews. Simply choose if you want a printed version, a digital edition – or both and the discount will be applied at the checkout, but hurry: the offers end on 24 July.

Top design magazine subscription deals

3D World

3D World is an unmissable magazine for CG artists, or anyone interested in the world of VFX. It offers unrivalled behind-the-scenes access into the making of films, plus top tips and in-depth tutorials. Save up to 59% until 24 July.

ImagineFX

ImagineFX is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device! Save up to 59% in the summer subscription offer running until 24 July.

Top photo magazine subscription deals

Digital Camera

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Save now in this summer deal.

Digital Photographer

Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking.

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. Save up to 53% with a subscription.

N-Photo

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you.

With our titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is a gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member. The magazines above are sister brands to Creative Bloq and are staffed by experts in their field, delivering a mix of tutorials, interviews, galleries, reviews and inspiration in every issue. 

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

