Unbelievable Black Friday Apple Pencil deal drops price to all-time low

If you're familiar with Apple products, you'll know it's rare to see them discounted. But the Apple Pencil in particular, is extremely hard to find with any worthwhile savings. So today we were super-excited to see this great Black Friday Apple Pencil (1st gen) deal, which knocks £19 off the regular retail price. Usually £89, you can currently buy the Apple Pencil for just £70 – that's the biggest discount we've ever seen on this product.

Before you purchase, make sure this is the correct Apple Pencil for you. After all, there are now two versions, both creatively named Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2. This Apple Pencil deal is on the first generation, which is compatible with iPad 10.2-inch (2019), iPad mini (2019) and iPad Air (2019) from the current line-up. It is also supported by previous iPads, including the iPad 9.7-inch (2018), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017), iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (2016), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2015). If you're not sure which Apple Pencil is right for you, our guide to the Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 has all the information you need to decide.

If you're on the hunt for a shiny new device to go with your new stylus

Apple Pencil (1st-gen): Was £89 now £70 at ebay

Save £19: The biggest saving we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil, this deal offers a whopping 21% off the usual price. Reductions on this product are extremely rare so if you're in the market for a new stylus, now is the best time to buy.



Deals on the Apple Pencil 2 and across the pond in the US aren't quite so much to shout about, sadly, with Walmart knocking a measly $5 off the Apple Pencil, taking it down to $94.88. And the cheapest we could find the Apple Pencil 2 was at Amazon, again, with a hugely unimpressive 2% off the regular retail price. But as we mentioned above, finding any discounts on these items is almost impossible, so it's maybe a case of anything is better than nothing. Maybe?

If you want to hold out and see if any better deals pop up, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday Apple Pencils post, where we add all the best offers as (and if) they arrive. In the meantime, here are the best prices on both generations of Apple Pencil in your area: