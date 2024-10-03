This excellent new budget office chair has $70 off for Prime Day in October
I'm in the middle of reviewing the Boulies EP460, and it's one of the best budgets around.
A big part of my job is to review office chairs – especially those that have ergonomic features. But over four year, I've never been reviewing a new chair only to find there's a huge discount on that chair. That's exaclty what I'm seeing right now on the Boulies EP460, down from $369.99 to $299 over at the Boulies website.
At this price, the EP460 might very well make my list of the best budget office chairs on sale. It's a neat, comfortable, well put together budget chair, that takes some design cues from other chairs to make a pretty great option in the crowded chair market. It'll definitely make my current highlights of the Prime Day in October chair deals.
Only time (and my forthcoming review) will tell if the EP460 makes my list of the ultimate office chairs for back pain. But I can say that it's one of the better value chairs out there – and that's before the $70 off for Prime Day / 'early Black Friday.
Boulies EP460: $369.99 $299 at Boulies
Save $70: This is a cracking budget chair, that's great value at full retail price, so it's definitely a steal at the reduced $300 mark.
I'm currently sat in it, and can attest that it's a very comfortable chair, that had good lumbar support for the lower back. It is fiddly to put together, but once built, it's sturdy and looks good in any office setting.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
