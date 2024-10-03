This excellent new budget office chair has $70 off for Prime Day in October

A big part of my job is to review office chairs – especially those that have ergonomic features. But over four year, I've never been reviewing a new chair only to find there's a huge discount on that chair. That's exaclty what I'm seeing right now on the Boulies EP460, down from $369.99 to $299 over at the Boulies website.

At this price, the EP460 might very well make my list of the best budget office chairs on sale. It's a neat, comfortable, well put together budget chair, that takes some design cues from other chairs to make a pretty great option in the crowded chair market. It'll definitely make my current highlights of the Prime Day in October chair deals.

Only time (and my forthcoming review) will tell if the EP460 makes my list of the ultimate office chairs for back pain. But I can say that it's one of the better value chairs out there – and that's before the $70 off for Prime Day / 'early Black Friday.