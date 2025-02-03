Laptop specs for video editing: All you need to know

These are the specs that you need for video editing on a laptop.

A laptop using VideoProc Vlogger video-editing software
(Image credit: Future)
Video editing is one of the more demanding workflows, meaning you'll need one of the best laptops for video editing if it's part of your profession. Video content is more popular than ever, whether you're creating for social media platforms like YouTube or crafting for more traditional media. That increased demand means there are more models to choose from than ever, and thanks to new, immensely powerful and efficient components, there'll almost certainly be a device that fits your specific needs.

So, what does that look like? If you're not hugely tech hardware-savvy, unpacking the specs and understanding what really counts when choosing a laptop can be tricky, so we've compiled a list of helpful tips to help you find the perfect laptop that fits your needs, listing out the minimum requirements for specs like the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage and screen resolution you'll need for editing footage. If you then need some ideas about the best video editing software to download, we've got you covered there too.

Josephine Watson
Josephine Watson
Managing Editor for Lifestyle

Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is an experienced tech journalist with experience writing on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry. She is the Managing Editor of Lifestyle on CreativeBloq's sister site, TechRadar, overseeing the Lifestyle vertical (Cameras, Home and Wellness) and How-To's, where she can be found writing across multiple channels including computing, software, homes and gaming.

