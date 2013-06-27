Type created from everyday items

This typography series turns the ordinary into the extraordinary

Creativity is often about looking at every day objects and turning them into something spectacular, whether that be in the form of food art, doodle art or paper art. And here's a great example in this off-the-wall take on lettering.

Created for WAD magazine and Rocawear, the series was crafted by Australian photographer Beli Borsodi, who arranged everyday household items to form letters of the alphabet.

In doing so, he's managed to produce something truly unique that will make us look at our pots, pans, irons and chairs in a whole new light. Taking inspiration from the art of perception, this is a typography series to remember.

