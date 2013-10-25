How to create roundhand lettering

Typographers and fans of creative fonts will be familiar with the work of self-taught, master pinstriper Glen Weisgerber. Painting letters for race cars, logos, guitars, trucks and motorbikes, Weisgerber has been at the top of his game since the 1970s.

It's one of a number of hand lettering tutorials created by Weisgerber for Airbrush Action Magazine, others tackling single stroke lettering and chrome lettering.

With each letter perfectly formed after each careful stroke, it's easy to see why Weisgerber is a hero in the world of typography. Sit back and revel in this brilliant source of font inspiration.

[via This is Colossal]

