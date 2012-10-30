Hollywood Graphic: movie-inspired typography

After graduating in 2000 with a BA in Graphic Design from Surrey Institute of Art and Design, Simon Heard spent some 10 years building up his experience before finally going freelance two years ago - something he refers to as "the best thing" he ever did.
Heard specialises in complicated illustrative designs that he describes as 'Hollywood Graphic': "Big, bold and a touch on the crazy side," he laughs. Evidence of his childhood and teenage obsession with movies can be found in the three movie-inspired illustrative typefaces shown here – a personal project Heard has been working on for the last 10 months.
"My inner geek loves picking apart each movie, choosing objects and memorable scenes to create a moodboard before starting to design each letter. Each typeface takes a lot of patience and the process is like fitting together a jigsaw puzzle. The balance has to be just right between readability and good, eye-catching design."
Although Heard plans to create up to 50 Movie A-Z libraries as a way to put the "fun back into typography," he's also incredibly busy professionally: he regularly works with design agencies, fashion labels, toy and product companies, and more.
He's also about to embark on a series of branding and illustration projects for a yoga practice and a snowboarding event, some medical illustrations and a commission painting based on book-turned-animated-movie Watership Down.
This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 206.
