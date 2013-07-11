Epic typographic mural for pop star's music room

You may remember a story we covered last year on an awesome typographic timeline for Sony HQ. The project attracted a lot of attention to the super-talented graphic designer behind it, Alex Fowkes, and he was recently contacted by British pop star Olly Murs for this reason.

Fowkes tells Creative Bloq: "I was approached by Olly after he saw the Sony Music Timeline in Sony's Kensington HQ. Although he wanted something similar to the timeline, the environment was so different - a much smaller, more intimate space."

The brief

Fowkes' brief was to incorporate the names of artists that the pop star appreciated and looked up to as a musician. The room features almost 200 names and as many illustrations as Fowkes could squeeze in to sit alongside the artists.

"The biggest challenge on this project was to make sure the vinyl fitted together and flowed around the room without being able to see seams or it seem to square or columned," Fowkes explains.

Playful atmosphere

"What I was scared about is actually what I ended up loving about this project," Fowkes continues. "I was worried it was going to be a bit too intense, as you're surrounded when you walk in. But when you're in there, the size of the type is pretty large so it feels like it sucks you in and all you want to do is read and take it in. It gives a really fun and playful atmosphere to a lovely entertaining space."

There's nothing we don't love about this design, from the carefully replicated band logos and detailed illustrations to the perfect font choices and precise positioning of each name. And we're entirely envious of Murs' gorgeous, newly decorated room, although we're not too sure about some of his musical choices...

All images and video courtesy of Rob Antill.

