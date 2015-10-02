Create a Peanuts character of yourself

You could be standing right here next to Snoopy! (Kind of)

If you've always felt a kinship with the melancholic protagonist of the Peanuts comics, here's your chance to find out how you'd appear if you lived in the same universe as Charlie Brown.

In celebration of the upcoming film, The Peanuts Movie, its creators have made a Peanutizing tool you can use to create a character that looks just like you. Select your hairstyle, accessories and the expression that's usually on your face to produce a startling likeness of yourself in Peanut form.

You can then download it to keep or, of course, share on Facebook and so on.

Peanutize yourself over here. (Warning: auto-playing music.)

