Designer envisions the birth of an organic basketball with Nike SEED

Combining basketball and design for one special project

In Nike SEED, a "personal pitch", Bao Nguyen fuses his two great passions in life: design and basketball. The Sacramento-based graphic designer and typographer used the self-initiated project to explore the germination of a basketball as a living organism, inspired by a simple but profound quote that he saw: "Basketball is my life."

It’s an allegorical work that captures the imagination - a piece that exists in the cross-hairs of science and art. "My main aim in the project was to make everything organic and create real atmosphere,” Nguyen says.

"Adobe Creative Cloud helped me a lot throughout the process. It enabled me to put my 3D models into Photoshop CC and modify them easily."

See more inspiring work over on the Bao Nguyen website.

