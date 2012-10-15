Driven Creativity Competition 2012 winners

Created by computer drive maker G-Technology, the Driven Creativity Competition is a celebration of creative arts across Animation, Music, Shortfilm and Photography disciplines with prizes awarded in both amateur and professional categories.

Driven Creativity Competition awards are also given in four additional categories: Go Pro Active, People's Choice EU (English), People's Choice EU (French) and People's Choice EU (German).

The full list of winners and runners-up is given below:

Animation - Amateur

Winner: Oben by Thierno Bah, No Giuliani, Pierre Ledain and David Martins da Silva

Runner-up: d-une rare crudit by Jeremy Mougel

Animation - Professional

Winner: A Fox Tale by Thomas Bozovic, Alexandre Cazals, Julien Legay and Chao Ma

Runner-up: Hambuster by Hambuster Team

Music - Amateur

Winner: Paramount by Ryo Ishido

Runner-up: Bottle Beat by Peremin

Music - Professional

Winner: Coherence by Dirk Ehlert

Runner-up: Your Love by Benny Tet

Shortfilm - Amateur

Winner: The First Night by Danny Carter / Pigeonhole Films

Runner-up: Voile Noir by ArtFX

Shortfilm - Professional

Winner: Afghanistan - Touch Down In Flight by Salome and Lukas Augustin

Runner-up: Somewhere by Miadox

Photography - Amateur

Katharina by Gregor Laubsch

Photography - Professional

Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth

Winner: Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth

Runner-up: The Fencer by James Abbott

Go Pro Active

People's Choice Award EU (English)

Dubai - City On The Move by Geoff Tompkinson, Shortfilm category

People's Choice Award EU (French)

WaouuhB (Original Mix) by Jeremy Copx, Amateur Music category

People's Choice Award EU (German)

Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth, Photography category

The Driven Creativity Competition will culiminate in a private exhibition and workshop, which takes place on Thursday 1 November.

There each main category winner will receive a 4TB G-Drive, with runners-up being awarded a G-Drive mobile. The GoPro winner will receive a 2TB G-Drive and a GoPro camera; while the runner up will win a 500MB G-Drive mobile plus GoPro camera.

The overall Driven Creativity Competition winner will also receive an 8TB G-Drive, plus €5,000 (£3,971) in prize money to help fund their next project.