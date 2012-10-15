Driven Creativity Competition 2012 winners

Created by computer drive maker G-Technology, the Driven Creativity Competition is a celebration of creative arts across Animation, Music, Shortfilm and Photography disciplines with prizes awarded in both amateur and professional categories.
Driven Creativity Competition awards are also given in four additional categories: Go Pro Active, People's Choice EU (English), People's Choice EU (French) and People's Choice EU (German).
The full list of winners and runners-up is given below:
Animation - Amateur
- Winner: Oben by Thierno Bah, No Giuliani, Pierre Ledain and David Martins da Silva
- Runner-up: d-une rare crudit by Jeremy Mougel
Animation - Professional
- Winner: A Fox Tale by Thomas Bozovic, Alexandre Cazals, Julien Legay and Chao Ma
- Runner-up: Hambuster by Hambuster Team
Music - Amateur
- Winner: Paramount by Ryo Ishido
- Runner-up: Bottle Beat by Peremin
Music - Professional
Shortfilm - Amateur
- Winner: The First Night by Danny Carter / Pigeonhole Films
- Runner-up: Voile Noir by ArtFX
Shortfilm - Professional
- Winner: Afghanistan - Touch Down In Flight by Salome and Lukas Augustin
- Runner-up: Somewhere by Miadox
Photography - Amateur
- Winner: Katharina by Gregor Laubsch
- Runner-up: I'm A Crazy Little Daisy Wild And Free by Ubermummy
Photography - Professional
- Winner: Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth
- Runner-up: The Fencer by James Abbott
Go Pro Active
- Winner: I Look & Move by Constantine Konovalov
- Runner-up: 10 Things I've Learned About Mountain Biking by Filme Von Draussen
People's Choice Award EU (English)
- Dubai - City On The Move by Geoff Tompkinson, Shortfilm category
People's Choice Award EU (French)
- WaouuhB (Original Mix) by Jeremy Copx, Amateur Music category
People's Choice Award EU (German)
- Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth, Photography category
The Driven Creativity Competition will culiminate in a private exhibition and workshop, which takes place on Thursday 1 November.
There each main category winner will receive a 4TB G-Drive, with runners-up being awarded a G-Drive mobile. The GoPro winner will receive a 2TB G-Drive and a GoPro camera; while the runner up will win a 500MB G-Drive mobile plus GoPro camera.
The overall Driven Creativity Competition winner will also receive an 8TB G-Drive, plus €5,000 (£3,971) in prize money to help fund their next project.