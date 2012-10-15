Topics

Driven Creativity Competition 2012 winners

PC drive maker G-Technology has announced the winners of its third annual Driven Creativity Competition, covering animation, photography, music and more

Created by computer drive maker G-Technology, the Driven Creativity Competition is a celebration of creative arts across Animation, Music, Shortfilm and Photography disciplines with prizes awarded in both amateur and professional categories.

Driven Creativity Competition awards are also given in four additional categories: Go Pro Active, People's Choice EU (English), People's Choice EU (French) and People's Choice EU (German).

The full list of winners and runners-up is given below:

Animation - Amateur

  • Winner: Oben by Thierno Bah, No Giuliani, Pierre Ledain and David Martins da Silva
  • Runner-up: d-une rare crudit by Jeremy Mougel

Animation - Professional

  • Winner: A Fox Tale by Thomas Bozovic, Alexandre Cazals, Julien Legay and Chao Ma
  • Runner-up: Hambuster by Hambuster Team

Music - Amateur

Music - Professional

Shortfilm - Amateur

Shortfilm - Professional

Photography - Amateur

Katharina by Gregor Laubsch

Photography - Professional

Dreaming of Dubai by Johannes Heuckeroth

Go Pro Active

People's Choice Award EU (English)

People's Choice Award EU (French)

People's Choice Award EU (German)

The Driven Creativity Competition will culiminate in a private exhibition and workshop, which takes place on Thursday 1 November.

There each main category winner will receive a 4TB G-Drive, with runners-up being awarded a G-Drive mobile. The GoPro winner will receive a 2TB G-Drive and a GoPro camera; while the runner up will win a 500MB G-Drive mobile plus GoPro camera.

The overall Driven Creativity Competition winner will also receive an 8TB G-Drive, plus €5,000 (£3,971) in prize money to help fund their next project.

