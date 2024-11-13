Digital artist Guillermo Flores Pacheco is "very proud" to be the first Mexican artist to design a Adobe Photoshop splash screen

The artist reveals how Adobe Firefly was used to create this dream-like digital collage.

"It's like a dream come true!" declares Mexican artist Guillermo Flores Pacheco when I ask how it felt to be the first artist from his country to be asked to design a Photoshop splash screen.

"Adobe invited artists from all over the world and I am the only Mexican, which makes me feel very proud for this great achievement. I would like to share my story with hundreds of Latin creatives in the world. I think that many young people could be inspired and continue dreaming," says Guillermo. "I remembered the first time I walked into the computer room at university and saw a Photoshop splash screen for the first time and thought ‘Wow imagine one day making an artwork and appearing there’ and now it’s happening!"

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

