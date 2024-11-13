Digital artist Guillermo Flores Pacheco is "very proud" to be the first Mexican artist to design a Adobe Photoshop splash screen

"It's like a dream come true!" declares Mexican artist Guillermo Flores Pacheco when I ask how it felt to be the first artist from his country to be asked to design a Photoshop splash screen.

"Adobe invited artists from all over the world and I am the only Mexican, which makes me feel very proud for this great achievement. I would like to share my story with hundreds of Latin creatives in the world. I think that many young people could be inspired and continue dreaming," says Guillermo. "I remembered the first time I walked into the computer room at university and saw a Photoshop splash screen for the first time and thought ‘Wow imagine one day making an artwork and appearing there’ and now it’s happening!"

The art was revealed at this year's Adobe Max conference in Miami, where Adobe revealed its latest tools for apps including Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro. The theme of this year's Adobe Max was Dream Up - 'where dreams are an expression of individual potential'.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

Against this theme, Guillermo's vibrant digital collage illustration is a worthy winner. The artist mixes tools and apps, including Photoshop, stock images and Adobe Firefly to craft his dream-like illustrations. His clients include Apple, Marc Jacobs, Nike, Sephora (Shanghai), Tequila Patron, SHEIN, Universal Music… and now Adobe.

He tells me following the Adobe work, he's now focused on sharing what he's learned over the years and is looking to participate in more events as a speaker. Guillermo tells me, "I am also writing, plus I am very excited about some collaborations I will be doing with some great friends that I admire a lot that we will be launching next year!"

Read an interview with Guillermo below, but make sure to visit the artist's Orbeh Studio website for more art and projects and watch the animated version of this art on Vimeo.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

Creative Bloq: How did you approach the Adobe project? Did you aim to do anything differently? Guillermo Flores Pacheco: When Adobe invited me to create the artwork for the Photoshop splash screen, they asked me a question that resonated very strongly within me: What does Dreaming look like to you? I wanted to create something that was really meaningful to me, that when I saw it, it reminded me that it is possible to achieve your dreams. We often believe that magical things can’t happen to us and we often limit ourselves, but dreaming gives us the enormous possibility to go beyond any circumstance and gives us hope.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

CB: I read you used elements created in Firefly as well as other images, do you find using AI in this way a creative process? GFP: Part of the project consisted of using the tools offered by Adobe such as Firefly, from there I got the toucan's head and the elements of the character's sleeve. My technique is digital collage and I create illustrations from images that already exist, I usually download images from paid stocks, such as Adobe Stock or Shutterstock, however when I don't find what I'm looking for I use AI to create specific elements that I then integrate into my illustrations - that involves retouching, colour adjustment, and more.

CB: Is there a healthy balance to using AI alongside traditional digital techniques? GFP: The interesting thing about AI is that it is a tool, that to take full advantage of it, you must know the specific reference and be very specific in what you want to achieve. As I mentioned earlier, when I can't find a super specific image (such as a particular animal, plant or element) AI is a great tool to get it. My technique is a mix between collage, illustration, editing and digital retouching so I've figured out how to balance it so far.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

CB: What influences your work and why? How does this come through in your style? GFP: Definitely the nature and vibrancy of my culture, the cultural manifestations of my country by Mexican artisans are handcrafted with so much attention to detail that definitely have a lot to do with what I do.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

CB: What advice would you give to new artists? GFP: Hard work and perseverance will always pay off, this year I celebrated 20 years as a graphic designer and I have learned something, I think it is very important to respect every project no matter what, remember that you are being part of someone else's dream and deserve all our respect.

CB: What are the core Photoshop tools you like to use and why? How do you make use of them? GFP: I use the Polygonal Lasso tool to select elements, also the Pen tool to isolate the elements very carefully (shapes/paths), I'm old school and I like to do it in a handmade way. I also use the brush tool to create glows and shadows (digital retouching), as well as the "transform tools" to edit the images.

(Image credit: Guillermo Flores Pacheco)

Photoshop advice

Guillermo shares his five tips for getting started in Photoshop and improving your illustration:

1 I love art history and learning about it every day, so with Firefly you must document and research to make your prompt as specific as possible, for example I really like the style of botanical illustration that was done in the 19th century, so you need to know what it looks like, who are the most relevant artists, etc.

I love art history and learning about it every day, so with Firefly you must document and research to make your prompt as specific as possible, for example I really like the style of botanical illustration that was done in the 19th century, so you need to know what it looks like, who are the most relevant artists, etc. 2 I'm a fan of the tutorials on Youtube and Instagram, however over the years I have learned to use the software in my own way, so if you have a way to get what you are looking for keep at it, BUT listen, you must also be open to optimise your processes and learn how to make it more efficient.

I'm a fan of the tutorials on Youtube and Instagram, however over the years I have learned to use the software in my own way, so if you have a way to get what you are looking for keep at it, BUT listen, you must also be open to optimise your processes and learn how to make it more efficient. 3 Learn keyboard shortcuts. Trust me, you will save hours of work.

Learn keyboard shortcuts. Trust me, you will save hours of work. 4 Customise your work interface, add or remove the tools you use all the time.

Customise your work interface, add or remove the tools you use all the time. 5 ALWAYS SAVE! Do it every five minutes, make it a habit.

Inspired by Guillermo's art and process? Then read our Firefly explainer for more on Adobe's AI tool, and catch up with the latest features in our Photoshop 2025 review. You may also need one of the best Wacom tablets to get more from your digital art.