How to use interior design to build narrative in digital art

Find out how illustrator Magdalina Dianova uses Blender to create a cosy setting that helps to express her character’s personality.

A well-crafted environment can tell us so much about a character: their values, interests, or even their weaknesses. In this tutorial, we’ll explore the details that make a space feel authentic and lived-in, turning it into a powerful storytelling tool.

We’ll start by setting up a 3D scene in Blender to establish perspective and lighting (see some ace Blender tutorials here). There’s no need for any advanced skills, as we’ll mostly arrange placeholders and add basic lighting for reference. As we go, I’ll share some tips on balancing shapes, creating a harmonious colour scheme, and using lighting to set the mood and tell a story. I’ll also show you how you can use adjustment layers to paint light more efficiently and direct the viewer’s attention.

Magdalina Dianova headshot
Magdalina Dianova

Magdalina is a self-employed artist and illustrator with a passion for character design and her many, many hobbies.

