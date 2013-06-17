Exhibition reinvents the way we read books

A huge array of artworks will be on show to bring together Hari Kunzru's new story

There's no doubt that the way we read books is changing - and whether that will prove to be a positive or negative development is open to question. Taking the latter perspective, Memory Palace is a new work of fiction by best-selling author Hari Kunzru that imagines a world where technology and knowledge have been lost, and a dark age prevails in which recording, writing, collecting and art are outlawed.

In tandem with the release of the book, London's V&A Museum will be showcasing an exhibition, Sky Ignition: Memory Palace, that brings together the book with 20 original commissions from leading graphic designers, illustrators and typographers to create a "multidimensional story".

The chosen designers work across a variety of fields, from comics and editorial illustration to advertising and typography. With such an array of disciplines on offer, the exhibition, which runs from tomorrow until 20 October, promises to provide an inspiring and provocative take on the concept of books and storytelling.

For more information, visit the V&A Museum website.

