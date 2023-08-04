The Best Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Prices in August 2023

Searching for the best Asus Vivobook Pro 15 prices? Then this guide is for you. This laptop is a fantastic choice for content creatives, it has a beautiful colour-accurate OLED display that reduces blue-light emittance to keep you focused for longer, and a powerful AMD processor to support you through multiple tasks and software.

The balanced blend of power and play also makes it an excellent laptop for gaming, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card – though it's definitely not as beefy as some of the best gaming laptops out there. We would also recommend this Asus laptop for photographers who need a reliable laptop for photo editing.

Released in September 2021, this laptop isn't new on the market but can definitely hold its own against competitors and rivals. We've reviewed plenty of the latest and best ASUS laptops that have a bit more power under the hood than this one, such as the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16, but don't let that put you off as this Vivobook can do it all, and is a steal for such a reasonable price.

The lowest Asus Vivobook Pro 15 prices

My own Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED with other tech essentials I use everyday (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (model M3500Q) The best affordable laptop for content creators and design students. Display: 15.6 inch OLED (FHD 1920 x 1080) | Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 + 4GB GDDR6 VRAM | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Storage: 512GB SSD / 1TB SSD £649 at Currys £799.99 at Box.co.uk £1,048 at Amazon Incredible OLED display with vibrant and accurate colours Can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, great battery life and CPU Great for light non-competitive gaming No SD card slot (only MicroSD) Speakers aren't very loud Can't upgrade SSD

This ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is a great option for those who need a reliable laptop to see them through creative work without any signs of struggle. The display is beautiful and ideal for illustrators, photographers, videographers and artists, and it's suitable for light gaming too. It might not be super speedy when it comes to fast-paced FPS titles, but it'll handle Cyberpunk and story games just fine.

As for the price, this laptop is super affordable, maybe even a steal, and would make for a great student laptop as well as an alternative to a MacBook Pro for those who aren't too keen on Apple. This laptop was listed on Amazon for just $949 in May 2023 for the Ryzen 7 5800H model, and in the UK, the lowest recorded price on Amazon was £899 back in March 2023 - so any prices around this benchmark are great to aim for, but remember that the better the spec, the greater the price.

We're yet to publish an official review for this laptop yet, but I recently purchased the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15OLED last month after my previous secondhand ASUS ROG Strix bit the dust and died following a motherboard failure. It lasted me a long time though, and I would highly recommend ASUS to any creatives needing a reliable laptop. Sure, I might be biased, but take a look at our other reviews of similar ASUS models to see what other members of the team have to say.

Not a fan of AMD Ryzen processors? There's also an Intel-based VivoBook Pro 15 series with slightly higher price tags.