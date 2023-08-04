The Best Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Prices in August 2023

Searching for the best Asus Vivobook Pro 15 prices? Then this guide is for you. This laptop is a fantastic choice for content creatives, it has a beautiful colour-accurate OLED display that reduces blue-light emittance to keep you focused for longer, and a powerful AMD processor to support you through multiple tasks and software.
The balanced blend of power and play also makes it an excellent laptop for gaming, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card – though it's definitely not as beefy as some of the best gaming laptops out there. We would also recommend this Asus laptop for photographers who need a reliable laptop for photo editing.
Released in September 2021, this laptop isn't new on the market but can definitely hold its own against competitors and rivals. We've reviewed plenty of the latest and best ASUS laptops that have a bit more power under the hood than this one, such as the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16, but don't let that put you off as this Vivobook can do it all, and is a steal for such a reasonable price.
The lowest Asus Vivobook Pro 15 prices
This ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is a great option for those who need a reliable laptop to see them through creative work without any signs of struggle. The display is beautiful and ideal for illustrators, photographers, videographers and artists, and it's suitable for light gaming too. It might not be super speedy when it comes to fast-paced FPS titles, but it'll handle Cyberpunk and story games just fine.
As for the price, this laptop is super affordable, maybe even a steal, and would make for a great student laptop as well as an alternative to a MacBook Pro for those who aren't too keen on Apple. This laptop was listed on Amazon for just $949 in May 2023 for the Ryzen 7 5800H model, and in the UK, the lowest recorded price on Amazon was £899 back in March 2023 - so any prices around this benchmark are great to aim for, but remember that the better the spec, the greater the price.
We're yet to publish an official review for this laptop yet, but I recently purchased the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15OLED last month after my previous secondhand ASUS ROG Strix bit the dust and died following a motherboard failure. It lasted me a long time though, and I would highly recommend ASUS to any creatives needing a reliable laptop. Sure, I might be biased, but take a look at our other reviews of similar ASUS models to see what other members of the team have to say.
• See our ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED (H7604) review, plus the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED review by our expert reviews editor, and there's also the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022) review to consider as well.
See our clever deals widgets below for the best prices on the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop. Not a fan of AMD Ryzen processors? There's also an Intel-based VivoBook Pro 15 series with slightly higher price tags.
Should I get the Ryzen 9 or Ryzen 7 model?
The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is an excellent laptop for both personal and professional use. The Ryzen 7 model is the one I personally own and as a photographer, I have no issues to report. Don't forget about the Ryzen 5 model too, if you only really use word documents and spreadsheets as opposed to editing software then you might be able to save money by downgrading to the still very capable Ryzen 5 equipped Vivobook instead.
The Ryzen 7 processor handles every task with ease, and allows me to run multiple software including Capture One Pro, Epic Games, and Photoshop simultaneously. The fans might sound a little urgent at times, but other than this giveaway, you'd never know the laptop was under pressure.
If you feel that you need a bit more reassurance and have heftier workloads and tools to operate, then it definitely wouldn't hurt to opt for to the Ryzen 9 model instead – which will undoubtedly cope a little better and offer faster loading speeds than the 7. But only you can make that call based on your usage, and decide if the minimal differences are worth it.