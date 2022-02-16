Get the best PS5 controllers: new and cheap options for all

You're here to bag the best PS5 controllers at the best price, so we've put together all the best options on cheap PS5 controllers in one place. Below we pull in the best PS5 controller prices, and go into more details on the next-gen controller.

A word of warning: the PS5 DualSense controller is a fantastic bit of kit, and so usually has a hefty price tag attached to it. They currently retail at $69.99/£59.99, and although it has been available since November 2020, they (just like the console) retain their value really well.

But that doesn't mean there are no PS5 controller deals. With the recent release of a new range of colourful PS5 controllers – including Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple – the original white and black PS5 DualSense controllers often get some decent deals on them. And, before the most recent range, the Midnight Blue and Cosmic Red controllers got released. And as they're no longer the newest DualSense options, we're seeing some price reductions on them too.

Not got a PS5 console yet? Check out our regularly updated PS5 restock page, and get the latest news on where stock will be released in the US and UK. For now, though, here's the best PS5 controllers at the best prices.

The best PS5 controllers at the best prices

What's so good about the PS5 DualSense Controller? The PS5 controller is by far the best, most advanced controller that Sony has released to date. But before we get to the features, the design is note-worthy. With rounded, soft curves, the design is sleek, with many noting a slight resemblance to the XBox controller. And although you can get additional PS5 DualSense Controller grips to add to the controllers, we think they already fit comfortably in the hand for extended sessions. Then there's the 'intelligent haptic feedback'. This means that the movement and resistance of the controller can be more pronounced and more programable, for example, you can get real push-back to trigger action, if you wish. You also get a mic and speakers on the best PS5 controllers.

Are their cheap PS5 controller alternatives? Yes and no. You can connect your old PS4's DualShock 4 controller to your PS5 via cable, but you'll only be able to play PS4 games with this set up. Perhaps that will be worth it if you've bagged a PS5 and you're waiting for the full range of PS5-specific games to come through. But if you've already got a PS5, we reckon it's worth getting one of the best PS5 controllers for a decent price (on this page).

