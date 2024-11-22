Refresh

(Image credit: Erik Mclean via Unsplash) Bringing it back to Nintendo Switch deals, you might be wondering – what is a good price on a Nintendo Switch? Great question. The standard Nintendo Switch model typically retails for $299/£259. So any deals that you see fall below those prices are worth grabbing. Nintendo consoles hold their value extremely well, so it's quite rare that we see any major Nintendo Switch deals outside of seasonal sales periods like Black Friday or even Amazon Prime Day. We tend to see the best deals in the form of bundles, which is great if you're looking for some Switch games or accessories to get started with.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon) If you're looking for some creative Nintendo stocking fillers this year, we have a guide to the best Nintendo Stocking fillers for the gamers in your life. I really want the Lego Piranha Plant for my desk at home, and I think it would make an amazing gift for anyone wanting a unique office accessory (who needs a real houseplant when you have this?). There are tons of other options in the guide to suit a range of ages and budgets, so be sure to check it out if you need a gift to go along with your Nintendo Switch console purchase.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon) I mentioned that my favourite Nintendo Switch game is Disney Dreamlight Valley, so let me tell you a little more about it. This game lets you create your own character, and build/customise your valley, which will eventually fill with Disney characters as you progress through the story. Complete tasks such as fishing, harvesting crops, and cooking in Remy's restaurant to build relationships with characters and unlock new features. It's basically Animal Crossing in a lot of ways, and I highly recommend it if you like laidback games for fishing your troubles away. It also has Pixar characters too, with updates happening all the time bringing in new characters and storylines. If this has piqued your interest, you can get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy edition for just $29.83 at Amazon right now, down from $39.99 which is an excellent price. If you're in the UK – you can bag it for £34.99 right now down from £41.99.

(Image credit: Evercade / Creative Bloq) A lot of people love the Nintendo Switch for its handheld retro appeal, but there are a ton of other consoles out there designed solely for retro gaming, like the Evercade EXP, and you can also get miniature replicas of old Nintendo consoles like the SNES. Take a look at our resident gaming expert's pick of the best retro game consoles.

(Image credit: Western Digital) Speaking of Snorlax, did you know that you can get Pokemon-themed official SanDisk SD cards for the Nintendo Switch? There's a yellow Pikachu 256GB card, a Gengar 512GB card, or a Snorlax 1TB card which is on sale right now at Amazon for $134.99 $89.99 and also at Amazon in the UK for £79.99 down from £127.99.

Hey guys, It's Beth here! I thought I'd quickly introduce myself as I'll be taking over the blog for a while. I've owned my Nintendo Switch since 2017, and I absolutely love it. My favourite game to play right now is Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it's super chill and I love getting to unwind at the end of the day and complete tasks in my own Disney village. Beth Nicholls Ecommerce Writer Beth is our Ecommerce Writer, and loves all things tech and gaming. She owns a PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 3, and Nintendo Switch, plus she used to work at a retail games store, so knows everything there is about the best Nintendo Switch prices and trade-in deals. Not to mention, she has a Snorlax tattoo, so if that doesn't scream Nintendo nerd then we don't know what does.

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo) The Switch 2 is coming next year, after a lot of anticipation. We don't know tons about it, but we do know it'll be a Pro version of the current Switch OLED. Read all about our coverage of the new Nintendo Switch 2 here. We saw some marvellous concept of what it could look like, which began flooding in years ago. We sort of gave up hoping for a while and then the announcement was made a couple of months ago. Since then we've been on tenterhooks and have known this Black Friday was going to be a little different for deals.

(Image credit: SEGA / Amazon) It looks like Amazon has the best deals on Nintendo Switch games so far, with up to 38% off some genuinely brilliant titles. You should explore them all here: Shop Nintendo Switch games at Amazon ... and we'll find some more to highlight.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo released some special bundles recently, which get you the console and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 for a knockdown price. You'll save around $70 by buying them this way – certainly not to be turned down if you're a console-less Mario fan. These bundles are from $299.99 at many retailers. Shop bundle deals at Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo Switch deals are notoriously difficult to find. But we are experts so worry no more, if there's a deal to be found, we'll find it. We've also got our eyes on games and have found a wonderful deal on the Bluey game. Yup, maybe a weird one to start with but with children in the house this could be a great Christmas present for the family – it's now only $20 at Amazon, reduced from almst $40.