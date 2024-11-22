Nintendo Switch deals are coming in live – snap up the lowest price ever in UK ahead of Black Friday
Hello! Welcome to another Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog. We've been running these for four years now – and, in fact, premiered the first ever Switch blog back in 2021. This year there's a standout record-low deal that's running and running in the UK (though it could sell out, we have no idea) – the Nintendo Switch OLED has plummeted down to £224 at OnBy, that's a saving of around £75 on the usual RRP.
In the US, things are a bit more expensive, but we have found a nice (and pretty rare) $50 saving on an OLED console at Newegg – it's now just $299.99. If you don't mind an imported console (it actually doesn't make a difference to your gameplay) then there's a great price of $281 on a Japanese import at Walmart.
There are also bundle deals galore, and loads of Nintendo Switch game deals as well (especially at Amazon). We'll be here to share all the best of the best offers around. The Switch 2 has been confirmed for next year, which might account for lower than usual prices, and we're happy to take advantage of it.
We've also got an iPad Black Friday hub, and a Samsung Black Friday hub if you're in the shopping mood. Happy hunting!
It's worth noting that the RRP for the Switch OLED console seems to have changed to around the £280 mark recently for the UK across many retailers. But the US price is still riding high at $349 at most places.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday US console deals
This is the cheapest price on a non-imported console right now, and is pretty close to the lowest price we've ever seen on an OLED US spec. Not that an import makes a difference, but it saves the faff of having to get a new plug adapter.
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price check: Walmart (import) $284 | Amazon: $349
Nintendo Switch UK console deals
This is the best Switch on the market, and it's currently sitting at a rock bottom price. With a gorgeous seven-inch screen, it's bright and big enough for complete immersion in gameplay – and there's a helpful kickstand to make sure it's not wobbling around. Hurrah!
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price check: Amazon £272 | Argos: £279.99
A nice deal on a non-OLED Switch console. It's a bit cheaper than the shinier bigger sibling, but you don't het the lovely screen. It's still good enough though if you're on a budget and can't spend the extra. This one has grey joy con for extra suave vibes.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deals
Nintendo is offering a brilliant new bundle, which can also be found across retailers including Walmart, Target and more. It includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online direct from Nintendo. This deal has $79.98 of added value.
Price check: Also $299.99 at Amazon
Upgrade the previous deal to an OLED console. Featuring a vivid 7-inch OLED screen, two White Joy-Con controllers, a full download of the Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe game, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (which is an added value of approx $79.98).
Price check: $349.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!
Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the best game characters of all time, and this SEGA mascot is back in an epic adventure across the five Starfall Islands.
Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target
Animal Crossing is one of the best cozy Switch games ever. Everyone loved it during lockdown and it's one of our favourites now, too. It was lower, around $50 earlier in the week.
Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy
Apply the coupon to get a steal on this Christmas delight! For under $20 you can't go wrong with this family game that'll be fun for everyone.
Bringing it back to Nintendo Switch deals, you might be wondering – what is a good price on a Nintendo Switch? Great question. The standard Nintendo Switch model typically retails for $299/£259. So any deals that you see fall below those prices are worth grabbing.
Nintendo consoles hold their value extremely well, so it's quite rare that we see any major Nintendo Switch deals outside of seasonal sales periods like Black Friday or even Amazon Prime Day. We tend to see the best deals in the form of bundles, which is great if you're looking for some Switch games or accessories to get started with.
If you're looking for some creative Nintendo stocking fillers this year, we have a guide to the best Nintendo Stocking fillers for the gamers in your life.
I really want the Lego Piranha Plant for my desk at home, and I think it would make an amazing gift for anyone wanting a unique office accessory (who needs a real houseplant when you have this?).
There are tons of other options in the guide to suit a range of ages and budgets, so be sure to check it out if you need a gift to go along with your Nintendo Switch console purchase.
I mentioned that my favourite Nintendo Switch game is Disney Dreamlight Valley, so let me tell you a little more about it. This game lets you create your own character, and build/customise your valley, which will eventually fill with Disney characters as you progress through the story. Complete tasks such as fishing, harvesting crops, and cooking in Remy's restaurant to build relationships with characters and unlock new features.
It's basically Animal Crossing in a lot of ways, and I highly recommend it if you like laidback games for fishing your troubles away. It also has Pixar characters too, with updates happening all the time bringing in new characters and storylines.
If this has piqued your interest, you can get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy edition for just $29.83 at Amazon right now, down from $39.99 which is an excellent price. If you're in the UK – you can bag it for £34.99 right now down from £41.99.
A lot of people love the Nintendo Switch for its handheld retro appeal, but there are a ton of other consoles out there designed solely for retro gaming, like the Evercade EXP, and you can also get miniature replicas of old Nintendo consoles like the SNES. Take a look at our resident gaming expert's pick of the best retro game consoles.
Speaking of Snorlax, did you know that you can get Pokemon-themed official SanDisk SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?
There's a yellow Pikachu 256GB card, a Gengar 512GB card, or a Snorlax 1TB card which is on sale right now at Amazon for
$134.99 $89.99 and also at Amazon in the UK for £79.99 down from £127.99.
Hey guys, It's Beth here! I thought I'd quickly introduce myself as I'll be taking over the blog for a while. I've owned my Nintendo Switch since 2017, and I absolutely love it. My favourite game to play right now is Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it's super chill and I love getting to unwind at the end of the day and complete tasks in my own Disney village.
Beth is our Ecommerce Writer, and loves all things tech and gaming. She owns a PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 3, and Nintendo Switch, plus she used to work at a retail games store, so knows everything there is about the best Nintendo Switch prices and trade-in deals. Not to mention, she has a Snorlax tattoo, so if that doesn't scream Nintendo nerd then we don't know what does.
The Switch 2 is coming next year, after a lot of anticipation. We don't know tons about it, but we do know it'll be a Pro version of the current Switch OLED. Read all about our coverage of the new Nintendo Switch 2 here.
We saw some marvellous concept of what it could look like, which began flooding in years ago. We sort of gave up hoping for a while and then the announcement was made a couple of months ago. Since then we've been on tenterhooks and have known this Black Friday was going to be a little different for deals.
It looks like Amazon has the best deals on Nintendo Switch games so far, with up to 38% off some genuinely brilliant titles. You should explore them all here:
... and we'll find some more to highlight.
Nintendo released some special bundles recently, which get you the console and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 for a knockdown price. You'll save around $70 by buying them this way – certainly not to be turned down if you're a console-less Mario fan. These bundles are from $299.99 at many retailers.
Nintendo Switch deals are notoriously difficult to find. But we are experts so worry no more, if there's a deal to be found, we'll find it.
We've also got our eyes on games and have found a wonderful deal on the Bluey game. Yup, maybe a weird one to start with but with children in the house this could be a great Christmas present for the family – it's now only $20 at Amazon, reduced from almst $40.
Hello! Happy Black F.... oh wait, its just a normal Friday isn't it? BUt deals are coming thick and fast already, which is great news for everyone.
We're kicking things off with a couple of brilliant deals on OLED consoles – one for the UK and the other US. Hurrah!
- Nintendo Switch OLED record low price: £224 at OnBuy
- Nintendo Switch almost-record low price: $299.99 at Newgg
