Nintendo Switch deals are coming in live – snap up the lowest price ever in UK ahead of Black Friday

Get £75 off the OLED console in the UK (and there's a brilliant US deal, too.)

Nintendo Live blog image with mario

(Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

Hello! Welcome to another Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog. We've been running these for four years now – and, in fact, premiered the first ever Switch blog back in 2021. This year there's a standout record-low deal that's running and running in the UK (though it could sell out, we have no idea) – the Nintendo Switch OLED has plummeted down to £224 at OnBy, that's a saving of around £75 on the usual RRP.

It's worth noting that the RRP for the Switch OLED console seems to have changed to around the £280 mark recently for the UK across many retailers. But the US price is still riding high at $349 at most places.

Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: was US$349.99 now US$299.99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest price on a non-imported console right now, and is pretty close to the lowest price we've ever seen on an OLED US spec. Not that an import makes a difference, but it saves the faff of having to get a new plug adapter.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Walmart (import) $284 | Amazon: $349

Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £224 at OnBuy.com

This is the best Switch on the market, and it's currently sitting at a rock bottom price. With a gorgeous seven-inch screen, it's bright and big enough for complete immersion in gameplay – and there's a helpful kickstand to make sure it's not wobbling around. Hurrah!

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Amazon £272 | Argos: £279.99

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch: was US$299 now US$269 at Amazon

A nice deal on a non-OLED Switch console. It's a bit cheaper than the shinier bigger sibling, but you don't het the lovely screen. It's still good enough though if you're on a budget and can't spend the extra. This one has grey joy con for extra suave vibes.

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was US$378.97 now US$299.99 at nintendo.com

Nintendo is offering a brilliant new bundle, which can also be found across retailers including Walmart, Target and more. It includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online direct from Nintendo. This deal has $79.98 of added value.

Price check: Also $299.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: at nintendo.com

Upgrade the previous deal to an OLED console. Featuring a vivid 7-inch OLED screen, two White Joy-Con controllers, a full download of the Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe game, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (which is an added value of approx $79.98).

Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
was US$59.99 now US$49.99 at Amazon

This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!

Sonic Frontiers
was US$39.99 now US$24.99 at Amazon

Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the best game characters of all time, and this SEGA mascot is back in an epic adventure across the five Starfall Islands.

Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
was US$59.99 now US$55.97 at Amazon

Animal Crossing is one of the best cozy Switch games ever. Everyone loved it during lockdown and it's one of our favourites now, too. It was lower, around $50 earlier in the week.

Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo The Grinch Christmas Adventures
Nintendo The Grinch Christmas Adventures: was US$24.99 now US$19.99 at Amazon

Apply the coupon to get a steal on this Christmas delight! For under $20 you can't go wrong with this family game that'll be fun for everyone.

A shot of a gamer playing a Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

Festive Gift Guide 2023

(Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon)

Nintendo Switch games:Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Nintendo / Amazon)

Best retro games consoles

(Image credit: Evercade / Creative Bloq)

Pokemon SD cards Snorlax, Pikachu, and Gengar

(Image credit:  Western Digital)

Hey guys, It's Beth here! I thought I'd quickly introduce myself as I'll be taking over the blog for a while. I've owned my Nintendo Switch since 2017, and I absolutely love it. My favourite game to play right now is Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it's super chill and I love getting to unwind at the end of the day and complete tasks in my own Disney village.

Beth Nicholls

Beth is our Ecommerce Writer, and loves all things tech and gaming. She owns a PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 3, and Nintendo Switch, plus she used to work at a retail games store, so knows everything there is about the best Nintendo Switch prices and trade-in deals. Not to mention, she has a Snorlax tattoo, so if that doesn't scream Nintendo nerd then we don't know what does.

A shot of the Switch OLED and dock in front of screenshots from various Nintendo games on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Black Friday Switch game

(Image credit: SEGA / Amazon)

Nintendo switch bundle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Bluey

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch OLED on blue blackground

(Image credit: Nintendo)

