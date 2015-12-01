20 Christmas gift ideas for graphic designers

Not sure what to buy a graphic designer this Christmas (or need some suggestions to send onto someone else)? Check out this list for some of the most creative gifts this Christmas.

01. Luckies Smartphone Projector 2.0

No more neck-craning to watch YouTube videos on your smartphone. Unlike the first version, which required glue to assemble, Smartphone Projector 2.0 is ready-made so you simply attach to your phone to project any video onto your wall. The just sit back, watch and relax!

02. The Superhero Comic Kit Paperback

Comic lover? Then make sure you add this one to your list. The very talented UK illustrator Jason Ford, who's worked for the likes of the New York Times, Penguin Books and the Guardian, has created a kit for you to draw, colour and sticker your very own superhero comic books.

03. Bose SoundTouch Speakers

Every creative needs a quality sound system to help them focus when working and they don't get much better than Bose. Check out this portable system, which plugs into your home WiFi to access music streaming services like Deezer, Pandora and Spotify – as well as accessing your personal music library from your smartphone.

04. One Day Digital Photography Course

Want to learn how to take better photos? Then sign up to this one-day course, which takes place at 17 different locations across the UK. You'll learn the ins and outs of the mechanics of a camera before you and the group venture outside to put what you've learnt into practice, with feedback from your instructor.

05. The Artists Sock Collection

Who says socks have to be boring?! This fun collection from Chattyfeet socks brings together some of the world's most famous painters and 'sockifies' them into Andy Sock-Hole, Feetasso, Frida Callus and Vincent Van Toe.

06. 2016 Moleskine 'Colour a Month' Daily Diary

End of one year, start of the next means new diaries are on order. But don't be restricted to looking at the same design for the next 365 days; the 'Colour a month' diary from Moleskine gives you a pop-out diary for each month, each in a different colour.

07. Pantone Universe Thermo Cup

Brighten up your morning commute with a colorful thermos cup from Pantone. Not only that, mark the end of 2015 with the colour Marasala, Pantone's Colour of the Year – guaranteed to keep you looking on point throughout the cold winter months.

08. Cactus Vase

Cactus – in every shape and form – is very much the thing for design studios everywhere right now. But don't restrict yourself to an actual cactus, this cactus-shaped vase from London Garden Trading will bring some fun and originality to your desk.

09. How to use graphic design… by Michael Beirut

Looking for something to read this Christmas? Make sure you add Michael Beirut's new book to your present list. A compilation of some of his best work, delivered in his uniquely witty style, will keep you entertained through the holidays.

10. Moon on Sahara Print

Check out this giclée print by Singapore-based designer and illustrator Budi Kwan for a burst of colour on Christmas morning. The giclée technique prints fine art designs on IRIS printers in a process whereby millions of ink droplets are sprayed onto the paper's surface to create natural colour transitions.

Next page: 10 more Xmas gift ideas for graphic designers