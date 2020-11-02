Early Black Friday deals – snap up a Huion drawing tablet for less than £50!

Black Friday is just around the corner, but you can already get an incredible deal on a Huion tablet over at Amazon as prices have been slashed early. A standout offer is the price of this entry-level Huion Inspiroy H950P drawing tablet, now just £49. This model was already modestly priced, but add this further 20% discount and it's an absolute steal.

And that's not all, Amazon has shaved money off other Huion drawing tablet models, aimed at all user levels. Plus, there's an XP-Pen on offer that we're sure will tempt many of you – more on that below.

Consistently taking prime places in our best drawing tablets round up, both Huion and XP-Pen make exceptional products, which creatives swear by to create their best work.

Huion Inspiroy H950P: £62 £49 at Amazon

Save 20%: This drawing tablet is ideal for beginners. It now costs under £50 and comes with a battery free stylus with 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. And it's compatible with a range of popular apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator and GIMP.

Huion Kamvas Pro 13: £261 £208 at Amazon

Save £52: The Huion Kamvas Pro 13 has a stunning anti-glare 1,920 x 1,080 resolution screen, and comes with its own handy stand. There's currently over £50 off this model and we expect these top drawing tablets to be snapped up soon.

Huion Inspiroy Q11K: £79.99 £63.99 at Amazon

Save 20%: This entry level drawing tablet has £16 off at the moment. It has an active drawing area of 11 x 6.875 inches and comes with a Pf150 rechargeable pen with 8,192 pressure levels. It's ideal for those just starting out, especially at this price!



XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro: £399.99 £319 at Amazon

Save £80: This professional drawing tablet has a massive £80 off right now, taking the price down to just over £300. This 15.6-inch tablet has superb colour accuracy and comes with an adjustable stand and battery free pen.





