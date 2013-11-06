Paper art that will rock your world

We've come across some absolutely inspiring examples of paper art over the past few months and we're always partial to some new creations. Zim & Zou is a French studio based in Nancy comprised of designers Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann that explores different fields of design.
Rather than composing images on a computer, they prefer creating physical objects with paper, due to its versatility. This latest work from the duo was created for a solo exhibition at the Toutouchic gallery in Metz.
The exhibition is a great showcase for Zim & Zou's impeccable talent and creative vision. If you've ever doubted the possibilities of paper art, check out these creations and think on!
See more incredible examples of paperart over on Zim & Zou.
Like this? Read these!
- Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!
- Great examples of doodle art
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
Have you seen an inspiring example of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!