Heavy metal-inspired typography reinvents iconic logos

The team of designers at Cornett feel it's fun and important to have a few agency side projects going on outside of client work, and last year reimagined a bunch of hipster logos as corporate logos. Inspired by the success of this mash-up, the team looked to the iconic typography of heavy metal.

"Heavy metal makes everything better", says Cornett's Whit Hiler. "That's what my friend in eighth grade once told me, right before he bit the head off a baby bat. To this day, I still think he's right (even though he got rabies)."

So the Kentucky-based agency, who specialise in creating brands, asked themselves, would heavy metal make a corporate brand's logo better? Here are the results:

The brains behind the Fancy Feast, Disney and American Girl Doll heavy metal logos was Matt Newton.

"For Fancy Feast I was inspired by the cat from the movie Pet Cemetery," he reveals. His Disney design was inspired by cult flick The Craft, and American Girl Doll is clearly a re-imagining of Zakk Wylde's pride and glory, Black Label Society.

Randy Steward designed the Tampax and Mary Kay's metal logos. "The Mary Kay logo is not a remake of any well known metal logo," he explains. "It's inspired by metal culture. I felt that integrating a super-creepy face into it was the perfect juxtaposition to Mary Kay's beauty based product line."

As for Tampax? "Tampax and Anthrax. It was just too easy a connection," Steward says. "They're practically the same word anyway."

This LuLuLemon logo was designed by Matt Bitley.

And Lauren Woods took Slipknot as her inspiration for Pinteret's new design. Why? She says:

"WARNING: Pinterest is not liable for your time consumption or lack of productivity in the workplace. In the words of Slipknot, 'Better get away from me. Stay the F* away from me.' "

You can find more information on this project on the Cornett website.

