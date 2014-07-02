Yo! Is your website down?

It can be annoying if the server hosting your site goes down; if it's an ecommerce website or the home of your design portfolio, it could result in lost income. So the sooner you sort it out, the better, but how can you quickly find out if your server's down?

Here's Yo Server is Down, a novel solution from Haydn and Jarryd Lee. It hooks into unlikely social app, Yo, a single-tap zero character communication tool that you can use to send the word 'Yo' to everyone. If you're struggling to see the point of it, you're not alone. But with Yo Server is Down, you can put Yo to actual use.

Baffled by minimal social app Yo? Here's an actual use for it!

You need to get a Yo API handle, and then it's a few easy steps until you're ready to go. Once you're all registered, You Server is Down will simply ping your server every five minutes to make sure it's working. If it's down you'll get a Yo to that effect, enabling you to quickly fix it yourself or yell at your hosting company. Sorted!