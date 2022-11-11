Hurry! These two Acer Chromebook deals are early Black Friday gifts

We like Chromebooks here are Creative Bloq, as they're ideal for many of the more writing, web-searching, on-the-go work that we get up to. We also love a decent discount. That's why we're loving this pair of deals on the Acer 315, especially the one over at Walmart, dropping the price from $179 to $149, saving you $30 (opens in new tab).

For that you get a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Now, that's not at all bad for under $150! Of course, if you want more than the Intel Celeron N4000 that comes with that Chromebook, you could always head over to Amazon and get the 2022 version of the Acer 315, with a 'suped-up' Intel Celeron processor N4020 (though same RAM and storage and display size), for $369.99 down from $469.99 (opens in new tab).

Yep, that's right. $369.99 or $149 for what is essentially the same Chromebook. We know which one we'd go for!

With Back Friday on the way, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple deals, and the best cheap laptops.

(opens in new tab) Acer 315 (64GB): $179 $149.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30: This Acer Chromebook is perfect as a second laptop. With an Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, a 15.6-inch HD screen and 64GB memory it's ideal for browsing, watching and emailing at high-res. It's also got a great 12-hour full use battery.



(opens in new tab) Acer 315 (64GB): $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: This is the same Chromebook model as above, apart from it comes with a zippy Intel Celeron processor N4020, a better camera, and is the 2022 model. That's great if you need a bit more from your Chromebook, but we still think the above is a better bargain.



If you're looking for a laptop but would like some more options, check out our MacBook deals (opens in new tab) and Microsoft deals (opens in new tab) hubs. Or here are some more deals from around the web:

Related articles: