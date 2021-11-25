This AirPods Pro Black Friday deal marks a record low price

This is the best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal that we've seen since the noise-cancelling earbuds go since their release in 2019. Over at Amazon right now you can score the AirPods Pro for just $159! That's a price drop of $90.

In the UK? There's a fantastic £54 off the AirPods Pro over at Amazon as well, down from £239. It's another record low price on the quality earbuds.

To give the deals a bit of context, we announced a great deal a month ago on the Apple AirPods Pro in the US at a $189, so this Black Friday deal really is a beauty. And just in case you're wondering whether you think the noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds are worth it, read our hands-on review of them. we're big fans!.

Check out our guide to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals, and the best Apple Black Friday deals too.

The best AirPods deals: US

AirPods Pro: $249 AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Amazon

Save $59: This is the best AirPods Pro saving that you're going to find right now in the US. They're the top draw noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds with a superior sound to them, and they've never been cheaper.



The best AirPods deals: UK

AirPods Pro: £239 AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54: This is a great deal, slicing off £54 off the price of the best in class noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds. The wireless earbuds come with charging case, and Siri support.



Not in the US or UK? Have a look at more deals below. Or if you're not yet sold on the Apple AirPods, take a look at our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Related articles: