Amazon Prime Day deals: this Google Pixelbook is crazy cheap

Google Pixelbook for $749.99

The particular Google Pixelbook model on offer here is the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB for storage. The first laptop with the Google Assistant built in, simply press the Google Assistant key on your keyboard or say "Ok Google" to get started.

The Pixelbook boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours, plenty to keep you going when you're out and about. And if not, its fast charging features mean just 15 minutes of juice can give you an extra two hours screen time.

A super thin and lightweight design, the Pixelbook measures 10.3 mm and weighs just 2.45lbs.