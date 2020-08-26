Apple sale: Cheap iPad Air deal is selling FAST

Amazon is running some amazing deals right now, perfect for creatives. But the one we're most excited about drops a brand new iPad Air down to just $349! If you're in the UK, the deal isn't quite as impressive, but you can still grab a decent saving on on eBay, where you can grab the same iPad Air model for just £419.

The 2019 iPad Air is a powerful little device, with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, it's a brilliant companion for busy creatives. There's over one million apps to choose from (don't miss our pick of the best iPad apps for designers), Wi-Fi and comes with iPadOS, which unlocks a whole new world of capability.

Need different iPad specs, or looking for a bit more power with the iPad Pro? Be sure to check out our round up of the best iPad deals. Oh, and don't forget to grab yourself a stylus with our pick of best cheap Apple Pencil deals too.

Top iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad Air (2019) | WiFi | 64GB: $399 $349

Save $49: Finding a discount on any Apple product is rare, so a whopping almost $50 a brand new, latest model iPad Air is a great find. Comes complete with 7.9-inch Retina display, WiFi, 64GB storage in silver, gold or space grey.



iPad Air student deal: Get free AirPods with an iPad Air | From $479 at Apple

The iPad Air is a great tablet option for the classroom. Thin and light, this powerful 10.5-inch tablet is extremely portable, perfect for getting things done on the go. And with up to 10 hours battery life, the iPad Air will outlast a day's worth of lessons.

iPad Pro student deal: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From $749 at Apple

If your course requires a lot of computer power, the iPad Pro is capable of handling the most complex of tasks. Choose from an 11-inch or 12-9-inch device, both with liquid retina screen and Apple Pencil support. With this tool you'll be flying along with coursework in no time.



Top iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad Air (2019) | WiFi | 64GB: £419 on eBay

This iPad Air deal shaves a whopping £60 off the retail price at Apple.com. The 64GB, WiFi version, this device holds up to 10 hours battery life, weighs just 456 grams and is 6.1 millimetres thin, making it perfect for busy creatives on the go. View Deal

iPad Air student deal: Get free AirPods with iPad Air | From £479 at Apple

Highly portable and yet still hugely powerful, the iPad Air is a brilliant classroom companion. This nifty little tablet is powered by a A12 Bionic chip, has a beautiful 10.5‑inch Retina display and support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

iPad Pro student deal: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From £769 at Apple

The ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, capable of handling super complex tasks. Choose from the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, and why not go all out and bag yourself an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard too – the ultimate back to school bundle.



