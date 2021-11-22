Quick! We've never seen the Apple Pencil 2 cheaper on Amazon

The second-gen Apple Pencil is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are vanishingly rare. So consider us shocked to see the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for just £99.99 at Amazon today.

Let's be clear: we've only seen this price on Amazon twice before in history.... and it's never gone lower than this. So if you're in the market for the latest Apple Pencil, we'd suggest you make a move asap. (Yes, technically the offer is available for seven days, but in our experience, it's likely to run out of stock soon before that. And if that happens, you'll be sorry you waited.)

Across the pond, the deal isn't as good, but B&H Photo still has a small $7 saving on the same Apple Pencil, taking it down to $122.99 – the cheapest we could currently find it in the US.

Want to save even more cash, and go for the first generation Apple Pencil instead? Then here's some even better news. You can now get the original Apple Pencil for just £64 on Amazon, which is the lowest we've ever seen it. That's a mammoth £25 saving, from the previous price of £89. Seriously, it doesn't get much better than this.

Not in the UK? Then just scroll down to see the best Apple Pencil deals right now where you are. And for the best discounts available across the Apple range, check out our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals right now.

