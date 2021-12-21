Grab the Apple Watch Series 7 at lowest ever price in end of year deal

We covered all the deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, and we can confidently say that none bettered this current end of year deal on over at Target. Get the blue or green Apple Watch Series 7 and save yourself $50 - that's down from $399 to $349.

To give you a better idea of how good this deal is, over Black Friday we were pretty pleased to be seeing $20 off any Apple Watch Series 7, so $50 is special. It's only on the blue or the green version of the 41mm, GPS model (the cheapest option), and both look great!

And we've got a great deal for people in the UK, too. It's not on the latest model, but it's still special. You can get the Apple Watch Series 6 model in red and save £100 over at John Lewis, down from £ 379 to just £279! That's one of the best deals we've ever seen on the Series 6 Watch. Want to make sure? We've put together all the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices in one place so you can check.

The best Apple Watch Series 7 deal: US

Apple Watch Series 7: $399.99 Apple Watch Series 7: $399.99 $349.99 at Target

Save $50: This is the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal we've ever seen. Period. It even beats any deal that we covered over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Currently only two left of the blue and two of the green!



The best Apple Watch Series 6 deal: UK

Apple Watch Series 6 RED: £379 Apple Watch Series 6 RED: £379 £279 at John Lewis

Save £100: In the UK? Don't want the latest model? Well, you can get a massive £100 off the Apple Watch 6 right now over at John Lewis, an absolute bargain, and not a saving we thought we'd see this year.



