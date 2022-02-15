Level up your playtime with this great Asus gaming laptop deal

A powerful mid-range gaming laptop can really level up your playing experience and the Asus Republic of Gamers Strix G15 is among the best that money can buy. Right now B&H Photo Video is selling this model for $999.99, down from its usual price of $1,099.99. That'll score you a saving of $100 on an already great value gaming laptop.

With a powerful 5th generation AMD Ryzen eight-core processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 will quickly load your games and projects. A dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card also means that you can enjoy ultra-clear visuals on its 15.6-inch screen and smooth motion as you game.

You can see from our guide to the most powerful laptops, that we're a fan of Asus' gaming laptops and what they offer gamers and content creators. If you're just getting into gaming or see yourself as a more casual player, this is a great opportunity to score yourself a great gaming laptop.

ASUS ROG G15: $1,099.99 $999.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100: You can't argue with $100 off a gaming laptop that's already such great value for money. Perfect for casual or beginner gamers, this is a great opportunity to level up your laptop.



If you're gaming on the go you might find our guide to the best laptop bags helpful. Not in the US? You can browse today's best Asus gaming laptop deals wherever you are in the world below...

