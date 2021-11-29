Big AirPods Pro savings continue for Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over but Cyber Monday has taken over, and is doing a fantastic job of offering great AirPods Pro deals. Right now, the white noise-cancelling earbuds are available for just $179.00, down by $70.00, at Amazon. The second best price that we can find is over at Best Buy, at $189.99.

We've also found the best deal for UK shoppers, too. You can save £54 on the AirPods Pro over at Amazon, down from £239. A record low price on the quality earbuds.

Wondering whether the noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds are worth your hard-earned money? You can read our hands-on review of them (we like) to see if they're the right fit for you (they probably are).

If you want more deals ideas then check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals, or take a look at our Apple Watch live blog to snap up the best smartwatch deals as they come up.

The best AirPods deals: US

AirPods Pro: $249 AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70: This is the best AirPods Pro saving that you're going to find in the US on Cyber Monday this year. They are top draw noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds with superior sound quality.



The best AirPods deals: UK

AirPods Pro: £239 AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54: This great deal slices £54 off the price of these best in class earbuds. The waterproof, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds come with a charging case and Siri support.



Not in the US or UK? Have a look at more deals, wherever you happen to be, below. If you're not quite sure about the Apple AirPods, you can take a look at our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones and find the perfect pair for you or the audiophile in your life.

