Microsoft Black Friday deals: Our predictions for 2019

Hoping to secure some awesome Microsoft Black Friday deals in 2019? In the run-up to the main event, we've gathered all our intel from past years to make some predictions for the offers we're going to see from Microsoft in late November, including how the announcements and new releases from Microsoft's Fall Hardware Event on 2 Oct might impact its 2019 Black Friday sale.

Of course, you'll need to wait until 29 November for Black Friday 2019, with Cyber Monday following on the 2 Dec. However, retailers have been getting in on the action earlier and earlier each year, which means it's worth getting organised ahead of time if you're hoping to snag one of the very best Microsoft Black Friday deals.

The good news is that we're constantly scouring the web and will update you with any genuinely good Microsoft Black Friday deals in this article, as soon as they go live. But we're a little too early for anything right now (although we expect early offers to start rolling in by the start of November), so in the meantime we'll take a look at what we saw last year – the products that got discounted and how big the price drops were – to give you an idea of how 2019's event might look.

Bookmark this page and check back to make sure you know what to expect and you can jump on any hot deals before they sell out. Looking for something different? Check out our general guide to Black Friday 2019.

Microsoft Black Friday Surface deals

The range everyone's interested in right now is Microsoft Surface, and retailers have been happy to oblige with impressive surface deals at various sales events. Last year's Microsoft Black Friday saw particularly impressive offers on the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

Microsoft's Fall Hardware Event on 2 Oct brought with it some exciting hardware news. The tech giant announced several product updates in the Surface range: the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X (we're still waiting on the Surface Book 3, however). There were also some interesting additions, in the form of dual-screen tablet Surface Neo, foldable phone Surface Duo and true wireless Surface Earbuds.

All this is likely to shake things up in terms of this year's Microsoft Black Friday deals. While big deals on new releases are unlikely (although not impossible), older versions of newly updated kit is ripe for discounts as retailers seek to shift stock. Read on for the best prices available right now, plus our pick of last year's top offers, on different Surface products.

Surface Pro deals

There's are two new Surface Pros in town: the Surface Pro 7 will go on sale on 22 October, and the Surface Pro X will go on sale 19 November. In terms of Microsoft Black Friday deals, essentially this means we're expecting to see some great offers on the Pro 6.

Last year, the Surface Pro 6 was newly released just in time for Black Friday. Interestingly, a number of retailers knocked down the price of the brand new device – so perhaps we'll see a similar move with the new Pro 7 and Pro X this year.

The Pro range often gets decent reductions during shopping events. We saw particularly impressive discounts on Amazon Prime Day in 2019 (in the UK Amazon knocked a £280 off).

Read our Surface Pro 6 review or our Surface Pro review, and check out the cheapest prices right now in the widget below. Alternatively, scroll down for the best offers from Black Friday 2018.

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" (128GB): £1,12 9 £749

Save £380: One of the best two-in-one devices on the market, the Surface Pro 6 is ideal for busy creatives. AO and John Lewis both knocked the price down by around 34% last Black Friday.



EXPIRED Surface Pro 6: $1329 $999

Save $330: Best Buy knocked $330 off the 12.3" Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 256GB SSD with keyboard. Buyers could get Webroot Internet Security + Antivirus 2018 (worth $29.99) thrown in.

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i7) + type cover: $1599.99 $1399.99

Save $200: Costco ran an extended Black Friday event in 2018, with offers through November (and some expiring before the big day itself). This deal, Costco members could pick up a cut-price Intel Core i7 version of the excellent Surface Pro 6. It also knocked 20% off the Intel Core i5 model.

EXPIRED Surface Pro (5th gen) + type cover bundle: $928.99 $599.99

Save $329: The Surface Pro Core M with a Platinum type cover went on sale for a bargain price at the Microsoft Store. The price dropped from just under $930 to $699.99. This offer sold out.

EXPIRED Surface Pro 6 12.3" (256GB SSD, Intel Core i5): £899.95

Save £250: John Lewis knocked a whopping £250 off the 256GB SSD model of this 2-in-1 laptop, with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a keyboard included, plus John Lewis' 2-year guarantee. The version with Intel Core i7 and 256GB got a £200 price drop, as did the Intel Core i7, 1TB model.

EXPIRED Surface Pro 6 13.5" (512GB SSD): £1799 £1599 at AO

Save £200: Sitting in the middle of the range when it comes to storage with a 512GB SSD, AO knocked down this supercharged 2-in-1 laptop by £200 for Microsoft Black Friday.

Surface Book deals

In 2018 there were plenty of big discounts on the Surface Book 2, Microsoft's powerful laptop. There's a lot to recommend this device – take a look at our Surface Book 2 review for our thoughts (we awarded it 4.5 stars). So far, there's no news as to when the Surface Book 3 will appear; it wasn't included in the Fall Hardware Event at the start of October.

In our original Surface Book review we awarded the device 5 stars, so if you don't mind an older model it might be worth keeping an eye out for any hot deals over Black Friday 2019.

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Book 2 15": $2499 $2199.95

Save $299: The 15-inch Surface Book 2, with Intel Core i7 and 256GB SSD, had nearly $300 knocked off the price at Amazon. This model is billed as the fastest Surface Book ever.



EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5": $1999 $1620

$379 off: NewEgg offered a mega-discount on the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7 and 256GB SSD. This product came with an Open Box disclaimer – if you don't mind that, it's a great way to shave a few more pennies off.

EXPIRED £200 off Microsoft Surface Book 2 15" (various models)

The 15-inch Surface Book 2 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. It offers extremely impressive battery life, massive power and excellent cooling. Last year, John Lewis knocked £200 off the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB SSD models. Will we see bigger deals on this expensive laptop this year?



EXPIRED Surface Book 2 13" (512GB SSD): £1999 £1799

£200 off: In an early Black Friday Microsoft deal, shoppers could pick up a 13" Surface Book 2 with 10% off at AO. £200 off made this pricey device a little easier on the wallet.

EXPIRED Surface Book 2 13" (128BG SSD): £1099

Surface Go deals

The Surface Go, Microsoft's reasonably priced 10-inch tablet also got some good discounts last year. Take a look at our sister site TechRadar's review for more on this device. Browse the best current prices in your territory using the widget below, or read on for 2018's cheapest offers from the Microsoft Black Friday event.

EXPIRED $50 off Surface Go devices

Microsoft offered $50 off its Surface Go devices in 2019. Our sister site TechRadar called this "the ultimate 10-inch tasker's tablet", offering strong graphics and an excellent design at a great price. The deal was across a range of storage levels.



EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Go + cover, Pen and mouse bundle: $799.49 $649.99

Save $150: Those after a bundle could head to Walmart and grab a Surface Go (64GB SSD, 4GB RAM) with type cover, Surface Pen and Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse for under $650 last year.

Surface laptop deals

The Surface Laptop 3 was unveiled at Microsoft's Fall Hardware event in early October, with release on 22 October. This means the Laptop 2 will likely be the target of some hot deals come late November.

Are we likely to see any Microsoft Black Friday deals on the new Laptop 3? Well, usually we'd say no. However, we saw some unexpected Black Friday discounts on the then-new Laptop 2 last year, so who knows?

TechRadar awarded the Surface Laptop 2 a nearly-perfect four and a half stars, saying "it ultimately achieves the most pure Windows 10 experience on a laptop" (read the review). See the best prices on the Laptop 2 right now in the widget below, or read on for the top deals from 2019.

EXPIRED Surface Laptop 2 13.5" (128GB SSD): £979 £799

Save £180: This 128GB Surface Laptop 2 is ideal if you don't need masses of storage. AO dropped the price by 18% over Black Friday in 2018. View Deal

EXPIRED Surface Laptop 2 13.5" (256GB SSD): £1529 £1329

Save £200: Last year, AO offered the Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB of storage with £200 off. Buyers could choose from the platinum, burgundy or cobalt blue versions for the same discount. John Lewis offered the same machine for 95p more. Both offered a £200 discount on the version with 513GB SSD, too.



EXPIRED Surface Laptop 2 13.5" (1TB SSD): £2349.95

Xbox deals

Games consoles traditionally get some mega discounts over Black Friday, and in 2018 Microsoft's Xbox One S and Xbox One X got some big price drops.

We saw a lot of bundle deals, with Microsoft games consoles being packaged in with games from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to Fallout 76 and Minecraft at a range of retailers. If it's a game you actually want, these can be great buys – if not you're looking at a whole lot of false economy.

In 2018 we also saw a couple of great console-only deals on the Xbox One X in the US, both in the run-up to the event (from Walmart) and on the day itself (from Amazon).

While we predict the best bargains will be appearing on Black Friday itself (and some deals to be had on Cyber Monday, there were bundles cropping up in early Black Friday offers last year, so keep your eyes peeled. The widget below pulls in the best current prices in your territory, including any offers.

EXPIRED Xbox One X 1TB: $391.02 at Amazon

At full price, this model would usually set you back just under $500. In the run-up to Black Friday, Walmart leading the way with its mega-popular $399 console-only deal. Amazon snuck in with a very slightly cheaper price in time for the day itself.



EXPIRED Xbox One X 1TB: $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100: If you were just after a console itself, you could snap one up with $100 off at Walmart. This popular deal sold out, and Amazon undercut it slightly on Black Friday itself.

Microsoft Office deals

Microsoft Office has never been cheap, but we do see some Microsoft Black Friday deals to take the sting out of shelling out for Word, Excel and the like. The widget below will pull in the best current prices (including any offers), or read on for the best deals of last year.

EXPIRED Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 (1 device): $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Save $30: 2019 Microsoft Office for one device was reduced by $30 in this Black Friday deal at Walmart. The Home and Student bundle includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint and OneNote, and works with Windows 10 PC/Mac.



EXPIRED Microsoft Office 365 Home (12 months, up to 6 people): $99.99 $79.99 at Walmart

Save $30: This Microsoft Office 365 Home deal gives up to six people access for 12 months. It works on PC or Mac, and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook and OneDrive. Right now there's $30 off the usual price at Walmart.

EXPIRED Microsoft Office 365 Home: £49.99 at Amazon

This offer was the best deal we saw in 2018: Amazon had Microsoft office on sale for just shy of £50. For that you got a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home, for up to six people.

EXPIRED Microsoft Office 365 Home: £59.99 at John Lewis

Extra £20 off when purchased with compatible device: This package was more expensive than the Amazon one above, but if you were buying a compatible device at the same time, you could knock an extra £20 off at the checkout.

EXPIRED Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019: £89.99 at John Lewis

Save £30: This great Microsoft Office Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal knocked £30 off the cost of a one-PC copy of Microsoft Office Home and Student. This version isn't subscription-based – you just need to pay the one off cost.

How to get the best Black Friday Microsoft deals

To start with, bookmark this page. We'll be updating this article with all the best Black Friday Microsoft 2019 deals as soon as we hear about them, so make sure you check back. As well as the Microsoft Store itself, other major retailers are in on the action with some strong offers of their own.

And while there'll undoubtedly be plenty of action on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, those aren't the only days you'll be able to snag a deal. We've seen eager retailers rolling out their deals earlier and earlier each year. In 2018, there were competitive deals appearing from early November.

To make the most of the offers, it's worth checking for add-ons or gift cards that will make your deal even better. It's also worth considering refurbished models.

The very best Black Friday Microsoft deals won't stick around forever (many will sell out on the day). If you're reading this post that means you're already ahead of the game – make the most of the run-up period to figure out which Microsoft products are right for you, so you know what to look out for and don't end up panic-buying the wrong thing.