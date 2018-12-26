Boxing Day sale: Wacom Intuos pen tablet price slashed by a third

This great Boxing Day deal at Amazon slashes a third from the price of Wacom’s popular 2018 Intuos pen tablet. That means that right now you can grab a medium-sized new Intuos for just £109.99, instead of the usual £167.35 – that’s a healthy saving of £57.36.

The Intuos 2018 is the newest model in Wacom’s entry-level lineup of pen tablets. It’s best-suited to beginner-level digital artists, or pro users who don't want to lug around their Intuos Pro and are looking for a travel-friendly additional model for on the move.

This Boxing Day deal matches the best price on the Intuos 2018 we saw over Black Friday, and we don’t expect the price to drop any lower in the foreseeable future. It’s one of the best drawing tablets for beginners you can get – and at this price it's excellent value.

Wacom Intuos Pen tablet (medium): £109.99 (was £167.35)

Save £57.36 - This graphics tablet is ideal for sketching, animating and retouching photos. It has a sensitive surface and good battery life. With this Boxing day deal from Amazon, it’s a bargain. View Deal

This Intuos tablet is equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and compatible with Windows 7 (or higher) and OS X 10.11 (or higher). You’ll get a medium Wacom Intuos Pen Tablet tablet in the box with a a 4K battery-free pen and USB cable. And you can choose one free downloadable software option: Corel Painter Essentials 6, Corel Aftershot or Clip Studio Paint Pro.

