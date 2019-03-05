Build your own game with this cheap-as-chips course

Games is a booming business. Just look at Fortnite, which has captivated audiences and earned over $3 billion just last year. If you've ever dreamed of creating your own multiplayer game, listen up! Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender could turn you into a billionaire thanks to its informative lessons on game creation. And though this course typically retails for $199.99, it's currently on sale for just $9.99.

For less than $10, you'll get access to 55 hours of content spread over 301 lectures. Don't worry about having no prior knowledge in coding or gaming, this nine-level course takes you from zero to hero in no time, walking you through the steps to building a multiplayer game from scratch.

Start coding in C# and navigate the Unity game engine with help from these lessons, and from there create you own game arena, make weapons and and learn how to use artificial intelligence in your games. Finally, you'll learn how to set up a local game with a local server and a global server with player vs. player support.

Ready to create your own world? Grab Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender here for $9.99.

