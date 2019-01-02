The best Dell Precision 7530 deals in 2019

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The best Dell Precision 7530 deals

This VR-ready mobile workstation excels at the most demanding creative tasks.

Model: Precision 7530 | Processor: Intel Core i5-8300H (quad core) - Intel Core i9-8950HK (six core) | RAM: 8-128GB | Hard drive: 500GB-6TB | Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) - Ultra-HD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display | Graphics: Radeon Pro WX 4150 - Nvidia Quadro P3200 (6GB) | OS: Windows 10 | Ports: 2xUSB 3.1, 2xThunderbolt3, 1xHDMI, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x SD card slot, 1x Headphone/mic | Size: (h)2.5-3cm x (w)3.37cm x (d)25.1cm | Weight: 2.6kg

Workstation-class specs

Very powerful

VR-ready

Not the lightest

The Dell Precision 7530 is one of the world's most powerful 15-inch workstations. A new addition to Dell’s Precision family – a pro-grade line of machines aimed at creatives – the VR-ready 7530 is a smaller, lighter and thinner model that delivers workstation-class power. And it’s truly impressive.

With up to a whopping 128GB of RAM and options for i5, i7 and the new i9 8th generation Intel core processors under the hood, the Dell Precision 7530 is ready to handle all manner of heavy-lifting tasks from designers, video editors, architects and artists alike – it’s especially well-suited to CAD users. The Precision 7530 also offers the option to arrive with up to three 2TB PCIe SSDs, for a potential 6TB of smooth Solid State Drive storage.

Graphics specs are impressive too, with support for up to a Nvidia Quadro P3200 or AMD Radeon Pro WX 4150 graphics card. Meanwhile, the most expensive display option is an Ultra-HD IPS display (3,840 x 2,160) that claims to cover 100% of the Adobe RGB-colorspace.

This powerful workstation is ready for VR and AR design work, in a way that many other creative laptops simply can’t compete with. Ports of note include a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-C 3.1 ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and an SD card reader. All in all, this Dell laptop has a lot of options to take advantage of, both in the office – with extra displays to create a powerful workstation suite – or on the move.

If the 15-inch workstation laptop isn’t quite big enough for you, consider the 17-inch Dell Precision 7730, which, in addition to having a bigger screen, can hold up to 8TB of SSD storage. If the much more portable 15-inch version is for you though, we’ve found the best Dell Precision 7530 prices below.

