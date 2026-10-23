British singer Cliff Richard is having an unexpected resurgence among gaming fans thanks to GTA VI. With his song 'Devil Woman' featuring in the game's soundtrack, a new generation of fans has been born – but I wonder how many are familiar with Sir Cliff's boomer legacy in the UK?

It's not a new phenomenon by any means, as games like Fallout have similarly revived classics like The Ink Spots' "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire". It goes to show how the best video games have the power to influence pop culture way beyond the confines of the screen.

Released in 1976, Devil Woman is considered one of Cliff's 'edgier' tunes, which is why the sudden virality of the song amuses me. I suspect many new fans will be surprised to discover his wider discography, featuring the Eurovision hit "Congratulations" and the festive ballad "Mistletoe and Wine".

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Devil Woman's sudden surge in popularity highlights the wider ways we discover new music. Whether it's a viral TikTok sound or a gaming score, these hits get new context, and suddenly a song once confined to the discomfort of an awkward family gathering becomes a mysterious (dare I say sexy?) soundtrack.

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GTA VI is already permeating the cultural zeitgeist, taking over social media with viral memes – hey, we got a Cliff Richard revival before GTA VI... The excited response to its latest ad takeover in Miami proves that the game is the most hyped release we've seen in decades, and with graphics that good, it shouldn't come as a surprise.