Announcing the Creative Bloq Awards 2023

By Georgia Coggan
published

We're celebrating the best creative tech, and nominations are open.

Creative Bloq Awards 2023
The Creative Bloq Awards are here for the second year, and once again we'll be celebrating the most innovative creative technology that enable the creative community to, well, create. 

With 45 categories spanning laptops to drawing tablets and software to crafting, our awards will shine a light on this year's standout products for artists, designers and creatives. So, what technology has made your creative process easier and more enjoyable this year? It's your chance to have a say.

You can get involved by nominating your favourites in each category. Simply visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 website and click on the Nominations tab to add your most cherished gadget, device or tech from the last year. Nominations close 28 July, so get clicking!

Creative Bloq Awards 2022 categories

We have 45 categories in this year's Creative Bloq 2023 awards. The hero categories include:

Drawing tablet of the year
Laptop of the year
Camera of the year
Software of the year
Best video game design
Desktop computer of the year
Craft machine of the year

If you need to get up to speed on the latest tech ahead of nominating, then take a look at our guides to the best laptops for graphic design, best drawing tablets, and best Cricut machines

Nominations for each category are open now. Nomination deadline: 28th July, midnight BST. Visit the Creative Bloq Awards website to take part.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

