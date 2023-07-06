Announcing the Creative Bloq Awards 2023

The Creative Bloq Awards are here for the second year, and once again we'll be celebrating the most innovative creative technology that enable the creative community to, well, create.

With 45 categories spanning laptops to drawing tablets and software to crafting, our awards will shine a light on this year's standout products for artists, designers and creatives. So, what technology has made your creative process easier and more enjoyable this year? It's your chance to have a say.

You can get involved by nominating your favourites in each category. Simply visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2023 website and click on the Nominations tab to add your most cherished gadget, device or tech from the last year. Nominations close 28 July, so get clicking!

Creative Bloq Awards 2022 categories We have 45 categories in this year's Creative Bloq 2023 awards. The hero categories include: Drawing tablet of the year

Laptop of the year

Camera of the year

Software of the year

Best video game design

Desktop computer of the year

Craft machine of the year



If you need to get up to speed on the latest tech ahead of nominating, then take a look at our guides to the best laptops for graphic design, best drawing tablets, and best Cricut machines.

Nominations for each category are open now. Nomination deadline: 28th July, midnight BST. Visit the Creative Bloq Awards website to take part.