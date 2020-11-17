Cyber Monday Walmart deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200!

The Cyber Monday Walmart sale goes live November 30, but you don't have to wait to score big savings. In the lead-up to its biggest shopping weekend of the year, Walmart has been rolling out early sales.

The most notable ongoing discounts are on TVs, laptops, tablets, and Apple AirPods. Highlights include a 50-inch Sceptre 4K TV for $199, price cuts on Apple's latest-gen iPads, and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the AirPods Pro.

We recommend jumping on the hottest buys since stock is moving fast, but don't despair if you miss out on nabbing that hot deal. The Cyber Monday Walmart sale will feature many of the same discounts or better.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals live now

Cyber Monday Walmart: Laptop deals

Laptop deals have been coming-and-going at Walmart, with blink-and-you'll-miss-them discounts on Dell and Microsoft Surface systems. However, you can now save up to $300 on a range of HP, Lenovo, and Acer laptops. Noteworthy is a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for under $150 that would make a great gift for students studying remotely.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop: $319.99 $149 at Walmart

Save $170: Do your kids need a reliable laptop to get them through virtual school? This 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an excellent budget buy at under $150. This Windows 10 laptop has an Intel Pentium dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop: $699 $329 at Walmart

Save $370: The versatile 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 easily converts from a laptop to a tablet via its 360-degree hinge. It also features an AMD Ryzen 3 quad-core CPU, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, built-in Dolby Audio DAX3 speakers, and a 10-hour battery life.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $100: This affordable Lenovo Chromebook is perfect for work or school. It includes a quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life. If the 32GB SSD isn't sufficient, a built-in microSD slot plus 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage should come in handy.



Acer Spin 3 laptop: $899 $749 at Walmart

Save $150: The Acer Spin 3 is a lightweight convertible laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 14-inch touchscreen. Students and teachers will appreciate its Google Classroom compatibility, stylus, and 12-hour battery.

Omen by HP 15 gaming laptop: $1,299 $999 at Walmart

Save $300: For less than a grand, you can bring home a gaming laptop that boasts a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 15.6-inch anti-glare backlit FHD, and 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. You'll also get a gaming mouse and headset.

Cyber Monday Walmart: Tablet deals

Good news if you're looking for a discounted iPad: Walmart is already cutting at least $30 off Apple's newest 32GB and 128GB Wi-Fi models. You can also save up to $130 off Samsung's Galaxy tablets and score a Lenovo tablet with Google Assistant for $60.



Apple 10-inch iPad 32GB (2020): $329.99 $299 at Walmart

Save $30: Bring home Apple's latest iPad in your choice of three finishes at a $30 discount. This 8th-generation model features a 10.2-inch retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, and 10-hour battery.

iPad 10-inch iPad 128GB (2020): $429 $395 at Walmart

Save $34: Walmart is already offering deals on Apple's newest iPad, which was just released in September. This 8th-gen model comes in has a 10.2-inch retina display, A12 Bionic chip, dual cameras, and 10-hour battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB: $329.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $130: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A has a respectable 128GB of onboard storage. But if that's not enough to hold all of your favourite movies, games, and books, the built-in microSD card slot can expand the total storage capacity to a whopping 512GB.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB: $229.99 $169 at Walmart

Save $61: The Galaxy Tab A7 features a stunning 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display, Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system, and a front-facing camera. You'll also get 2 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Spotify Premium free with purchase.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8: $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40: The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 has Google Assistant support so you can ask it to play your favourite Spotify playlist or dim the lights in your smart home. This tablet also has a built-in kickstand so you can easily display it on your nightstand or shelf.



Cyber Monday Walmart: TV deals

If name brands aren't a priority, you can score a Sceptre 4K 50-inch TV for under $200, which is by far one of the most affordable TVs of its class we've ever seen. However, if your preference is for Samsung, LG, or other major brands, you'll still find savings — particularly on 4K smart TVs over 50 inches.

Sceptre 32-inch 720p TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

Save $32: This is among the least expensive 32-inch HDTVs out there right now. This Sceptre TV features HDMI ports plus a USB 2.0 port so you can easily turn it into a smart TV. Pick one of these TVs up for a spare room, home office, or garage.



Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV: $279.99 $199 at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $897 at Walmart

Save $103: This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV has a gorgeous QLED that displays rich colors and enhances brightness. It also has dual LED backlights, three HDMI ports, and access to some of the most popular streaming services, including Netflix and Hulu.

LG 75-inch 4K TV: $1,099.99 $896 at Walmart Save $202: This feature-rich LG 4K TV has everything you need for an immersive at-home entertainment experience. We're talking Ultra Surround sound, low latency, voice control, and easy access to your favourite streaming apps.

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV: $1,699.99 $1,197.99 at Walmart

Save $502: This Samsung 75-inch QLED TV is now over $500 off retail price. Features include an ultra-thin bezel, dual-LED backlights, a generous library of streaming services, 3 HDMI ports, and voice control via Bixby or Google Assistant.

Cyber Monday Walmart: Headphone deals

The stars of the early Cyber Monday Walmart headphone deals are Apple's AirPods, which are up to $50 off. Notable are the AirPods Pro for $199, which is within $5 of its all-time low price. We've also spotted a couple of JLab and Philips wireless noise-cancelling headphones on sale from $39.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Walmart

Save $50: Regularly around $250, this is among the lowest prices we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro. Pick them up if you enjoy listening to music while you work out. They have a customizable fit, water- and sweat-resistance, and active noise cancelation.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): $199.99 $159 at Walmart

Save $40: Free yourself from streams of wires with the Apple AirPods, which include a case that can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat. They also feature up to 18 hours of talk time and hands-free control via Siri.



Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Gen): $159.99 $128 at Walmart

Save $32: Apple's popular AirPods are over $30 off ahead of Cyber Monday. These wireless headphones feature a lightweight design, solid audio quality, and hands-free Siri integration.

JLab Audio Studio ANC wireless headphones: $59.88 $39 at Walmart

Save $20: These over/on-ear JLab headphones offer 34 hours of Bluetooth playback and active noise-cancelling so you can enjoy your tunes with very limited interruption. Not too shabby for a $39 set of cans.

Philips wireless over-ear headphones: $199.99 $89 at Walmart

Save $111: These Philips wireless over-ear headphones score high marks for providing quality sound at an affordable price. They boast a sleek folding design, 30 hours max battery life, and active noise-cancelling.

Cyber Monday Walmart: Video game deals

Walmart's early Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials are sparse on video game deals. However, that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found right now. You can get a $10 preorder discount on the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If old-school gaming is more your style, the SEGA Genesis Mini is $20 off.



SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $59 at Walmart

Save $20: This mini replica of SEGA’s most successful console is $20 off. It doesn’t support OG Genesis carts, but it comes with 40 preloaded classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Kid Chameleon, 2 wired control pads, and an HDMI cable.

Cyber Monday Walmart: Drawing tablet deals

We've found a couple of early Walmart Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals, including a $120 saving on a Wacom Intuos Pro and a beginner-friendly Kodak Cybertablet HD for less than $125. More drawing tablet deals are bound to appear the closer we get to Cyber Monday weekend.

Wacom Intuos Pro: $499.95 $329 at Walmart

Save $170: The Wacom Intuos Pro comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which boasts over 8,000 pressure levels and minimal lag. This tablet also has Bluetooth, which means you won't have to fuss with wires when connecting it to your PC or Mac.



Kodak Cybertablet HD: $149.99 $119 at Walmart

Save $31: The already-affordable Cybertablet HD is now $31 cheaper. Suitable for freehand illustrations or whiteboard presentations, this Kodak tablet features a 12x7-inch drawing area, 8 customizable shortcut keys, and a battery-free stylus.



Stay Tuned for More Cyber Monday Walmart Deals

Walmart's Cyber Monday preview has some enticing deals, but once the real sale rolls around we anticipate many more notable discounts on offer, especially on video game consoles and laptops. Creative Bloq will be covering the best of the best from Black Friday and Cyber Monday Walmart sales.

